Everything You Need To Know About Your First Heli-Ski Adventure

December is finally here, and it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. What is on your wish list this year with the holiday season at its peak?

If you are still deciding on what to explore this December, we strongly recommend you try your hands at heliskiing. Contrary to popular belief, heliskiing doesn't mean you jump out of a helicopter and do your thing. You also don't need to be a professional mountaineer to enjoy the wilderness on top of snow-capped mountains.

Helicopter skiing, abbreviated as heliskiing or heliskiing, is an exhilarating winter sport. It usually involves taking a helicopter to access places that otherwise remain inaccessible. The helicopter lifts you to the top of a snow-capped mountain and lands you there to exit, put on your skis and enjoy the powdery slopes of the mountain.

Choose Your Queenstown Heli Ski Adventure

Regarding heliskiing, New Zealand offers the best snow-capped mountains for adrenaline junkies. The unparalleled experience and the best quality of snow are something you wouldn't find anywhere else in the world.

If you are new to the idea of heliskiing or simply curious about the type of equipment you should use, your search ends right here.

Since New Zealand is a haven for most adrenaline junkies, you may find yourself utterly confused with many resorts claiming to offer the best heliski experience you have ever had.

Here’s our advice to make your first heliski holiday and experience for a lifetime. Are you ready?

Let's Get Started

Heli-skiing can be considered an elitist sport now, and expensive as it is, it is also risky! As the saying goes,'' some of the best things in life are risky yet rewarding''.

We first ask most of our skier novices to get in shape. You don't want to be the weakest link, holding up the rest of the skiing group.

Who doesn't have untouched terrain with deep powdery snow? Well, we all do, but as a novice, only a few of you would be aware of terrains. This is the reason why we recommend hiring the best guide to guide you through the ins and outs of the terrain.

Heli-skiing is for more than just experienced skiers. Our experts believe that having the right equipment with you improves your experience, helping you glide effortlessly through the snow. So keep the suitable layers of clothes, goggles, helmet and ski board handy.

Lastly, keep your balance in the centre of your ski board, knees in front of your feet and start your turns with the pole plant.

We have all been there, the nervousness and anticipation of trying something new. Luckily, Alpine HeliSki has no shortage of the right professionals for a memorable experience.

There are a lot of unknowns in the wilderness of New Zealand's terrains, so safety is one of our topmost priorities. Without exception, everybody is expected to follow the safety protocols directed by the guides religiously.

Alpine Heliski only uses high-performance helicopters suited for manoeuvring over New Zealand's rocky terrain, and all maintenance procedures comply with international safety standards. Our flights are safe, and our pilots are trained professionals with experience and knowledge about flying in all weather conditions.

Guide, pilots and helicopters are essential to your safety, and we don't believe in making compromises when it comes to your safety.

Just like our helicopters and pilots follow the standard safety protocols, so do our level 2 avalanche-certified guides. A level 2 certification is only available after several years of training and practice, so you don't have to worry at all about the quality of our guides.

Alpine HeliSki has also developed a comprehensive snow and avalanche management system, meaning a regular exchange between other heliSki operators in Queenstown and Wanaka areas takes place, keeping you updated in advance about any nasty weather conditions.

For a pleasurable experience, selecting the right ski resort is as crucial as having fresh snow fluff! The priorities of your adventure trip determine how you choose your best resort.

While plenty of resorts offer exciting packages, you should select resorts that suit your budget, keep you safe and leave you with a memorable experience.

Well...

Powder snow is soft and forgiving, so falls don't hurt; it's like landing on a fluffy pillow. So, book your heliski package without much ado, point your skis downhill, relax and have fun!

© Scoop Media

