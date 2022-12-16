69% Of New Zealand Consumers To Visit The On Premise Over The Festive Period

The latest consumer research from CGA by NielsenIQ reveals that over two-thirds of Kiwi consumers plan to visit pubs, bars, and restaurants to celebrate the holidays – with over a third yet to book or pre-plan their visit.

The December edition of the New Zealand On Premise Consumer Pulse Report, which surveys 500 On Premise consumers, highlights that visitation for food- and drink-led visits has declined slightly versus the previous month, with some consumers starting to feel the pinch of cost of living increases. However, a significant 60% of consumers are either going more or the same amount as usual – with consumers visiting more often attributed to the time of year and treat occasions.

Over the month of December up to the New Year, 69% of New Zealand consumers are planning on visiting a hospitality venue, with half of these consumers planning Christmas celebrations with friends and family. Over a third of these consumers also plan to visit the On Premise for work Christmas parties, while 26% intend to visit for New Year’s Eve parties.

36% of consumers planning to visit the New Zealand On Premise over the festive period haven’t yet made specific plans or bookings yet, highlighting that venues who invest in marketing now can still influence venue choice for a significant proportion of consumers. 43% of New Zealand consumers agree that they visit different types of venues than they typically would over the festive period, while 44% visit the On Premise more frequently during this time.

For drinks suppliers, there are also opportunities to tap into consumers’ willingness to try new things – with 39% more likely to trial a drink category or brand, while nearly a third (31%) opt for more premium drink options over the festive period.

James Phillips, client solutions director – ANZ, said: “Developing festive food and drink options is key to bringing in footfall for consumers, and creating these positive experiences for consumers could see operators bring in new customers – with 2 in 5 consumers more likely to be experimental in their choice of venue. Following years of disrupted trading due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year promises to provide ample opportunities for operators and suppliers to boost their revenue over the holidays and capitalise on a greater willingness to trial new venues and new drinks. Celebratory occasions also tend to make consumers more open to treating themselves – suppliers should be looking to promote their premium brands to match these need states.”

