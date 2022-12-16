Central Hinds Named For Mount Maunganui Clash

With women’s sport riding a wave, the national Hallyburton Johnstone Shield heads to Mount Maunganui this Saturday in the fourth round of the national one-day championship.

The Central Hinds are away to Northern Districts at Bay Oval, longtime contributor Kerry Tomlinson poised to play her 50th one-day cap match for the Hinds, and uncapped pace bowler Jess Ogden again named in the squad for a potential debut tomorrow.

It will be Tomlinson’s 149th List A match overall, having also represented Wellington Blaze, Northern Districts and the Netherlands since her January 2006 debut for the Hinds.

Hannah Rowe is unavailable after her WHITE FERNS commitments while allrounder Ashtuti Kumar returns from the NZC Development tour of India and batter Emily Cunningham returns from a calf injury.

The Hinds, on six points, opened their one-day season with a convincing six-wicket win over the Auckland Hearts at Pukekura Park, and sit just one point off the leading bunch of ND, Wellington Blaze and the Canterbury Magicians (all on seven points) on a tight early season table heading into round four.

Said Central Hinds Head Coach Jamie Watkins, "Bay Oval is a special place to play and, although we haven't had the most success there historically, hopefully our good win in last season's Dream11 Super Smash match there has broken the mould.

“Rosemary Mair, who took her T20 career-best 3-22 there in January, had a great performance that day and we are all looking forward to another good challenge, and making Kerry's 50th for the Hinds a memorable one."

HALLYBURTON JOHNSTONE SHIELD 2022/23

ROUND FOUR • Saturday, 17 December

10.30am Northern Districts v Central Hinds at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Free admission and free livestream at www.cdcricket.co.nz

Natalie Dodd – captain, wicketkeeper, Taranaki

Jess Watkin – vice-captain, Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson – Manawatu

Emily Cunningham – Taranaki

Claudia Green – Nelson

Mikaela Greig – Manawatu

Melissa Hansen – Wairarapa

Kate Gaging – Nelson

Ashtuti Kumar – Manawatu

Rosemary Mair – Hawke’s Bay

Jessica Ogden – Manawatu, potential Hinds and List A debut

Kerry Tomlinson – Hawke's Bay

Head Coach – Jamie Watkins

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Hannah Rowe – Manawatu (WHITE FERNS)

