Disney’s The Lion King Reo Māori And A Summer Of Movies – On Whakaata Māori

Friday, 16 December 2022, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Sit back, relax and kick off the holiday season with Disney’s The Lion King Reo Māori on Christmas Eve, and a bumper line-up of classic cinema and family-friendly movies over Kirihimete me te Tau Hou Pākehā (Christmas and New Year) – with Whakaata Māori.

And if you miss the scheduled film you can always catch up at your leisure, on demand at www.maoritelevision.com

WHĀNAU: AILO’S JOURNEY – Christmas Eve, Saturday 24 December at 6.30PM: Vulnerable new-born reindeer Ailo must overcome the challenges that stand in the way of his first year of life in the stunning landscapes of Lapland. (2003)

WHĀNAU: DISNEY’S THE LION KING REO MĀORI – Christmas Eve, Saturday 24 December at 7.00PM: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

WHĀNAU: SANTA CLAUS THE MOVIE – Christmas Day, Sunday 25 December at 6.30PM: The legend of Santa Claus is put in jeopardy when an unscrupulous toy manufacturer attempts to take over Christmas.

CLASSIC: BRAZIL – Christmas Day, Sunday 25 December at 8.40PM: A bureaucrat in a dystopic society becomes and enemy of the state as he pursues the woman of his dreams.

EPIC: NOAH – Boxing Day, Monday 26 December at 8.30PM: Noah is chosen by God to undertake a momentous mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world.

WHĀNAU: LETTERS TO JULIET – New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December at 5.00PM: Sophie dreams of becoming a writer and travels to Verona, Italy where she meets the "Secretaries of Juliet".

RANGATAHI: STREET DANCE 2 – New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December at 7.00PM: After suffering humiliation by the crew Invincible, street dancer Ash looks to gather the best dancers from around the world for a rematch.

CLASSIC: LA DOLCE VITA – New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December at 8.30PM: Seven days (and nights) in the life of a Marcello, a Roman journalist torn between making something serious of his life or drifting along on a pleasant if empty stream of casual affairs and profitable but meaningless newspaper and magazine work..

CLASSIC: EIGHT AND A HALF– New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January at 8.30PM: A harried movie director retreats into his memories and fantasies.

COMEDY: ALAN PARTRIDGE: ALPHA PAPA – Wednesday 4 January at 8.30PM: When famous DJ Alan Partridge's radio station is taken over by a new media conglomerate, it sets in motion a chain of events which see Alan having to work with the police to defuse a potentially violent siege.

WHĀNAU: GO FISH – Saturday 7 January at 7.00PM: Alex, a plucky parrotfish, has always dreamed of being a superhero. He gets his chance when a mysterious flood of black goop erupts near his coral reef. As he and his pals - a seahorse, an eel, and a blowfish - swim off to confront the menace and save their home, they encounter a sunken ship with hidden treasure, an abandoned aeroplane, angry sharks, and an undersea volcano.

CLASSIC: MARY SHELLEY – Saturday 7 January at 8.20PM: Life and facts of Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, who at 16 met 21 year old poet Percy Shelley, resulting in the writing of Frankenstein.

DRAMA: CHAPPAQUIDDICK – Sunday 8 January at 8.30PM: Depicting Ted Kennedy's involvement in the fatal 1969 car accident that claimed the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne.

