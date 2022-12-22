Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shearing Record Broken - Again

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 6:40 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

King Country shearer Jack Fagan, who trains to shear sheep in under 20 seconds in mainly-charity Speedshear events, has put it all together for eight hours to claim a World record today(Thursday).

Fagan shore 754 to break a solo World eight-hours strongwool lambshearing record which had been set just two days earlier.

Fagan shore successive two-hour runs of 191, 183, 190 and 190, an average of just under 38.32 seconds a lamb caught, shorn and dispatched at Ingleby Farms’ Puketiti Station, west of State Highway 3 township Piopio.

On Tuesday, Taihape teenager Reuben Alabaster shore 746 at Te Pa Station, about 20km southwest of of Ohakune, breaking a record of 744 shorn by Irish gun Ivan Scott near Taupo in January 2022, itself beating by two the previous record shorn by Hawke’s Bay shearer Cam Ferguson a few months after he won the 2010 World Championships final in Wales.

The record has progressed by 58 over the last 29 years since former Golden Shears Open champion Dion King shore 695 west of Napier in 2002.

Today’s record came 30 years to the day after Fagan’s father, the now Sir David Fagan, shore 810 in establishing a new nine-hour record – the ultimate goal in World records shearing.

The nine-hour record now stands at 872, and Jack Fagan shore 811 during a five-stand record 12 months ago.

