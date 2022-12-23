Community Initiatives At ASB Classic

The ASB Classic organisers are keen to help develop the game as part of the two-week spotlight on tennis in the New Year.

The event makes a return after three-year COVID-enforced layoff to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena with the WTA 250 Women’s tournament from 2 to 8 January and the ATP 250 Men’s competition from 9 to 14 January.

Organisers are planning two new community initiatives with the ASB Classic in the Community Day on Friday 30 December and the ASB Classic Adaptive Tennis Day on Sunday 8 January.

A group of 30 South Auckland tennis youngsters will be invited to a special fun training day with one of the top female stars competing at the tournament.

The players will hear from her about her journey in the game, and then the invited young players will be able to ask questions to the global star. The hour-long programme will conclude with a period of red foam-ball hit-ups with instructions provided to each group.

The programme will be staged at Jellicoe Park Tennis Club in Manurewa on Friday 30 December starting at 11am.

The second initiative is an Adaptive Tennis Day for players who are either physically-impaired or vision-impaired, to be held at Manukau Tennis and Community Centre with the support of one the top male seeds.

The session is open to anyone with physical, intellectual or vision impairments to experience the fun of the game in a safe and friendly environment.

“One of the key aspects of hosting these two world professional tournaments is to help grow the game in New Zealand in general, and Auckland in particular,” said Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin.

“We have a desire and an obligation to develop and grow the game to all, and we trust this is our start to assist tennis to be more inclusive.

“We are indebted to our partners Tennis New Zealand and Tennis Auckland and also to these outstanding world-class stars to share some time with our young community players and perhaps kick-start their tennis journey.”

JELLICOE PARK - A South Auckland tennis club gets a special visit from professional player

Day: 30th December 2022

Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm

Venue: Jellicoe Park Tennis Club

ADAPTIVE TENNIS DAY - Inclusive Tennis sessions for South Auckland and (wider) Whanau

Day: Sunday 8th January

Time: 10:00am – 11:30am (1 hour of player time)

Venue: Manukau Tennis, Sport and Community Centre

