Stags Win 'Round One' Of Pukekura Park Super Smash
The Central Stags are on the board, easing to their first win of the Dream11 Super Smash season at a sweltering Pukekura Park.
In front of a big 30 December crowd, the Stags defeated the Canterbury Kings by four wickets, chasing down the Kings’ 186/3 with five balls to spare.
Canterbury captain Cole McConchie had invited the Stags to bowl first, Leo Carter top-scoring for the visitors with a career-best, unbeaten 88 off 63 balls, and the team pummelling eight sixes in the first innings.
Matt Boyle was an early wicket for Brett Randell before left-armer Ray Toole removed Chad Bowes for his maiden T20 wicket at 33/2 in the fourth over.
But Carter formed half-century stands with both McConchie and Cam Fletcher - after Stags captain Tom Bruce took a screamer to dismiss McConchie at 99/3.
The Stags got a power start to the chase from Ben Smith who peeled a quick 34 off just 14 balls, before Dane Cleaver kept the momentum going with 40 off 31, the teams level-pegging at the halfway mark of the second innings.
The Kings rallied with a handful of big, middle order wickets but Josh Clarkson, fresh off his potent knock in Palmerston North, again batted with muscle and maturity, slamming four sixes and three boundaries in his unbeaten, 20-ball 46 not out to bring home the victory in the last over.
Earlier, the Central Hinds fell victim to the red-hot Canterbury Magicians who cruised to an eight-wicket victory, chasing down 88 in the 16th over.
After two tough games, the Hinds will be hoping it is third time lucky when they play Northern Brave tomorrow morning at the same ground, WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair set to play her 50th T20 for the home team.
The match begins at the earlier time of 10am, followed by the Central Stags versus men’s defending champions the Northern Brave men at 1.40pm in the New Year’s Eve encounter.
The squads remain the same for both the Stags and Hinds against Northern Brave with gates opening for the day at 9am.
Dream11 Super Smash
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
ROUND 3
10am and 1.40pm, 31 December, 2022
Hinds toss: 9.30am
Stags toss: 1.10pm
Gates open: 9am
CENTRAL HINDS v Canterbury Magicians
Jess Watkin (captain) — Manawatu
Georgia Atkinson — Manawatu
Ocean Bartlett — Wairarapa
Emily Cunningham — Taranaki
Flora Devonshire — Hawke’s Bay
Natalie Dodd (v-c, wicketkeeper) — Taranaki
Claudia Green — Nelson
Mikaela Greig — Manawatu
Melissa Hansen — Wairarapa
Ashtuti Kumar — Manawatu
Rosemary Mair — Hawke’s Bay
Hannah Rowe — Manawatu
Kerry Tomlinson — Hawke’s Bay
Coach: Jamie Watkins
CENTRAL STAGS v Wellington Firebirds
Tom Bruce (captain) — Taranaki
Doug Bracewell — Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson — Nelson
Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper) — Manawatu
Liam Dudding — Hawke’s Bay (uncapped)
Greg Hay — Nelson
Brett Johnson — Hawke’s Bay
Jayden Lennox — Hawke’s Bay
Brett Randell
Ben Smith — Whanganui
Ross Taylor — Manawatu/Wairarapa
Ray Toole — Manawatu
Bayley Wiggins — Hawke’s Bay
Coach: Rob Walter
Unavailable contracted players:
Ajaz Patel (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)
Blair Tickner (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)
Will Young (BLACKCAPS in Pakistan)
Joey Field (shoulder injury)
Seth Rance (shoulder injury)