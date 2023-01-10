BirdCare Aotearoa Appeals For Sponsorship As Wild Bird Admissions Reach Capacity

BirdCare Aotearoa wild bird hospital and rehabilitation centre has been seeing a significant increase in admissions over recent years, as climate change and other factors are affecting the safety and welfare of wild birds. The team have recently been facing unprecedented admission numbers, stretching the wildlife hospital to its capacity, with hundreds of wild birds currently in care.

Kororā (little penguin) chick at BirdCare Aotearoa.

Dr Lynn Miller, General Manager of BirdCare Aotearoa says “257 birds have been admitted between 3rd and 8th of January this year, including storm wrecked seabirds and many orphaned chicks. The native nursery is now full, keeping our small, dedicated team even busier than usual.”

“Chicks require feeding and care constantly for 12 hours each day, with some of the smaller native birds requiring feeding as frequently as every 10 minutes” says Dr Miller, internationally experienced Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator (CWR).

At BirdCare Aotearoa, each species has their own specific menu to ensure their correct nutritional needs are met. They are weighed regularly to monitor their wellbeing and are provided with suitable enrichment to emulate their natural habitats. Each bird has its own chart to record their details, treatment, and progress. Ahead of release, outdoor aviaries provide a safe environment for recovered patients to regain strength, and fledglings learn how to forage for themselves. Many of the birds raised in the nursery or treated for illness or injury at the hospital are rare endemic and native species, which are released at predator-controlled sites.

As a charitable organisation, BirdCare Aotearoa is currently seeking sponsorship to help increase its capacity and continue its world-class care of the thousands of rescued wild birds, including hundreds of orphans which are admitted every year. Please visit www.birdcareaotearoa.org.nz to learn how you can support BirdCare Aotearoa’s life-saving work for rescued wild birds.

© Scoop Media

