Sam Smith (UK) Announces ‘Gloria The Tour’ Australia & New Zealand October & November 2023

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce global superstar Sam Smith will bring their GLORIA the tour to Australia and New Zealand in October and November 2023.

“I’m so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates for October and November 2023 from Adelaide, South Australia today! Both countries hold such a special place in my heart and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all! I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon xx.” – Sam Smith

Touring in support of their fourth studio album Gloria (out Friday 27 January via Universal Music Australia – pre-order AU here and NZ here), the long-awaited tour will be their first live shows in both countries since 2018.

GLORIA the tour will kick off at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide on Saturday 28 October before heading to Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Tuesday 31 October, then Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Friday 3 November before Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane on Wednesday 8 November followed by a final stop at Spark Arena, Auckland on Saturday 11 November.

Frontier Members will have access to pre-sale tickets on Monday 16 January ahead of the general public on sale on Wednesday 18 January. Tickets and tour info: frontiertouring.com/samsmith

Sam Smith is currently in Australia and will perform an exclusive concert floating above the vines at d’Arenberg Cube winery in McLaren Vale, South Australia tonight! With Adelaide being the first stop on the Australian leg of GLORIA the tour, it’s only fitting that the tour is launched in South Australia where Sam has been enjoying some of the state's best tourism experiences over the past few days.

Sam’s upcoming 13-track album, Gloria, will be their boldest statement yet and comes off the back of the huge success of the ARIA #1 single, ‘Unholy’ featuring Kim Petras. The smash hit is currently back at #1 on the ARIA singles chart this week, giving it five non-consecutive weeks at the top and has surpassed 1.3 billion streams globally with 36 million streams in Australia alone.

“It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation” declares the most confident and creatively fulfilled version of Sam Smith the world has yet encountered. “It feels like I’ve got my faith back, in my job. So it was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again, for me. It feels like a coming of age”.



Where Gloria is a pop album of sorts, it’s also progressive pop-art, from a pioneering, defiant, state-of-the-art pop star to be proud of. “There is craftsmanship in what I do, and truth and real expression”, says Sam. “My diva album? I think so! I’ve finally let my Gloria out.”

Since their No.1 debut album In The Lonely Hour (2014), Smith has amassed a constellation of glittering achievements: 36 million albums sold (including 1 million album sales in Australia across entire catalogue), 250 million singles, 49 billion multi-platform streams (1.19 billion total combined stream in Australia), four Grammys, three BRITs, six MOBOs, a Golden Globe, one Oscar, two No.1 albums, five No.1 singles, two No.1 singles as featured vocalist on club bangers from Naughty Boy (‘La La La’, 2013) and Calvin Harris (‘Promises’, alongside Jessie Reyez, 2018).

Sam’s catalogue of smash hits include, ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’, ‘I’m Not The Only One’, ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ with Normani, ‘Fire On Fire’, ‘Stay With Me’, ‘Like I Can’, ‘Love Me More’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘How Do You Sleep?’, ‘Pray ft. Logic’, ‘Love Goes’, ‘To Die For’ and ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras.

With the release of Gloria, the new album and GLORIA the tour, it’s going to be an unstoppable 2023 for Sam. Don’t miss Sam Smith live this October and November. Tickets via: frontiertouring.com/samsmith

© Scoop Media

