Kua Tīmata Te Whakataetae Ā-motu! The 33rd Waka Ama Sprint National Championships Has Begun!

Sunday, 15 January 2023, 11:17 pm
Press Release: Waka Ama NZ

A stunning morning with almost no wind at Lake Karāpiro greeted the Waka Ama whānau today starting with a pōwhiri led by Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and Ngāti Haua commencing the 33rd Annual Waka Ama Sprint National Championships. Hommage was paid to those who the waka ama whānau have lost since the last event (in 2021) - a nod to the past and a look to the future with the Taitamariki (6-10yrs) kicking off the racing.

As Karaitiana Tamatea - mana whenua and our first speaker - said,

Ko te pakanga ki tai,

Ko te maungaarongo ki uta.

Though we battle on the water,

On land we have peace.

Coaches, clubs and kaihoe from Christchurch to Kaitaia have arrived, bringing their passion, skills and support. Lake Karāpiro is abuzz with activity! Today was the first day of competition beginning with the Taitamariki (youth 6-10) racing. Over 21 races, 450+ Taitamariki under the age of 10 did their best to outpace the tailwind on Lake Karāprio

“It was fantastic to see thousands of happy, smiley faces enjoying day 1 of racing, both on and off the water. We feel very fortunate to be back in such a special place for our Waka Ama whānau. I can’t wait for tomorrow!” says Ms Lara Collins (CEO of Waka Ama NZ)

Tomorrow we have our Intermediate Paddlers (11 -13 years old) kicking off the day, followed by J16’s, and the Championship Finals for our Taitamariki paddlers. We have over 2700 paddlers competing tomorrow! Day 2 of racing sees the finals for our Taitamariki paddlers - an exciting day for our tamariki who have trained hard through the summer!

“We’re here! We made it, after two years and all the ups, downs and cancellations of COVID, we’re back” says Turanga Barclay-Kerr (coach and member of Waka Ama NZ board)

