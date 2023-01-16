Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Announcing The Finalists For 2023 Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Folk Artist

Monday, 16 January 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: Recorded Music NZ

Recorded Music NZ are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2023 Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Folk Artist Tūī - Butter Wouldn’t Melt, Mel Parsons, and T-Bone.

The winner will be presented with their Tūī at the 2023 Auckland Folk Festival on 29 January 2023.

Butter Wouldn’t Melt

Blending Americana and Traditional folk influences, Butter Wouldn’t Melt are nominated for their debut album 1931, with songs about important moments in New Zealand's history, including 'Eve of 31', written about the Napier earthquake and 'The Tunnel' about the ghost of Wellington's tunnel.

Their original material is presented with a unique blend of archtop guitar, dulcimer, whistles, double bass, bodhran and soaring countermelodies.

Simultaneously raw and familiar, their sound manages to fill each song with dancing harmonies and country and blues-inspired fingerpicking.

First time finalists for the Best Folk Artist Tūī, Butter Wouldn’t Melt are playing the Auckland Folk Festival at 5.30pm on Sunday.

Mel Parsons

Award-winning singer-songwriter Mel Parsons is back with her new album Slow Burn. Mel is no stranger to the Aotearoa Music Awards previously a finalist in 2010 and 2012; her 2015 album Drylands won Lee Prebble and Olivia Harmer the Te Kaipukaha Toa | Best Engineer Tūī, and in 2020 her album Glass Heart won the Tūī for Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Folk Artist.

In Slow Burn stacked harmonies, melancholic strings and soaring hook-laden guitars amplify Parsons’ signature indie-folk sound. The Lyttleton-based artist’s new work fits seamlessly alongside her back catalogue.

Produced in Ōtautahi Christchurch, Slow Burn showcases Parsons’ trademark smoky vocals and lyrical prowess, set against an epic sonic backdrop led by multi-instrumentalist and producer Josh Logan.

T-Bone

With eclectic influences of zydeco, old-time, blues and bluegrass, T-Bone’s debut album Good ‘n Greasy brings some of the best-known folk musicians in Aotearoa together for the first time.

Featuring Gerry Paul, Dusty Burnell, Richard Klein, Michael Muggeridge and Aaron Stewart, the album features close vocal harmonies and fiery instrumentals on guitars, mandolin, banjo and fiddles, creating a unique blend of Good-Time-Americana-Kiwi-Folk.

Good ‘n Greasy debuted at No.2 on the New Zealand Album Charts in June 2022, capturing the raw energy and magic that comes when these five exceptional musicians are on stage together.

T-Bone are also playing the Auckland Folk Festival this year. Catch them at 6pm on Sunday.

Recorded Music NZ Kaiwhakahaere o Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa Sarah Owen offers congratulations to all three finalists.

“With such a wide range of different sounds and styles coming out of Aotearoa, there’s never been a more exciting time to be a music fan, and these finalists are prime examples of this diversity,” says Owen.

“It’s encouraging to see newcomers being celebrated alongside genre veterans for Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa, ngā mihi nui ki te hunga whiringa toa.”

Cancelled due to the pandemic in 2022, the Auckland Folk Festival celebrates its 50th year this year, and promises to be the biggest, brightest celebration yet. Held over Anniversary Weekend (27th – 30th January), Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Folk Artist Tūī will be presented on the Sunday (29th) evening.

Tickets are available from http://aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz/

ENDS

NOTE:

The Tūī for Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Folk Artist Tūī 2023 is for recordings released in the 12 months to 30 September 2022. The Folk category was first introduced to the Awards in 1984.

Recent previous winners of the Tūī for Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Folk Artist Tūī

  • 2013 – Great North – Halves
  • 2014 – Tattletale Saints – How Red Is the Blood
  • 2015 – Great North – Up In Smoke
  • 2016 – Holly Arrowsmith – For The Weary Traveller
  • 2017 – Guy Wishart – West By North
  • 2018 – Albi & The Wolves – One Eye Open
  • 2019 – The Frank Burkitt Band – Raconteur
  • 2020 – Mel Parsons – Glass Heart
  • 2021 – Tattletale Saints – Dancing Under The Dogwoods
  • 2022 – Troy Kingi – Black Sea Golden Ladder

Finalists’ websites

Butter Wouldn’t Melt: https://www.butterwouldntmeltmusic.com/

Mel Parsons: http://melparsons.com/

T-Bone: https://linktr.ee/tbonetheband

About Recorded Music New Zealand: Recorded Music NZ® represents recording artists and right holders in Aotearoa through licensing, advocacy and promotion. Recorded Music collects broadcast and public performance income from music users and distributes it to right holders and recording artists, advocates to government and others on behalf of recording artists and right holders and promotes artists and recorded music through initiatives such as the Aotearoa Music Awards. Recorded Music NZ also operates The Official NZ Music Charts® and data analysis services and supports the wider music community through collaborations and its music grant programme.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Recorded Music NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 