ASB Polyfest Back With Crowds In 2023

New Zealand’s largest secondary schools’ cultural competition, ASB Polyfest will welcome back crowds in a couple of months for its 48th anniversary.

Polyfest Trust Chairperson, Robert Solomone confirmed that long-time naming rights sponsor ASB is back for this year’s festival at the Manukau Sports Bowl, and that this year’s event will feature two key dates.

The official powhiri for the 2023 festival is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 March, with performances and speech competitions from the Samoan, Tongan, Cook Islands, Niuean and Diversity stages to follow from 8 - 11 March 2023. The Maori stage performances will take place from 3 -5 April 2023 at the Due Drop Events Centre (formerly Vodafone Events Centre) in Manukau.

Mr Solomone, who is also the Principal of Alfriston College, confirmed that many ASB Polyfest schools will be involved in this year’s Te Matatini event in late February and delaying the ASB Polyfest Maori stage competition will allow student performers to take part in both key events.

Polyfest Trust board member and Tumuaki of Nga Puna o Waiorea (Principal Te Reo Maori kura within Western Springs College) Chris Selwyn, says participating schools on the Polyfest Maori stage, as well as the Polyfest Komiti Whakahaere and trustees were pleased that students will be able to perform at both Te Matatini and ASB Polyfest in 2023.

In looking ahead to the upcoming 2023 ASB Polyfest, Mr Solomone says - “lockdowns and Covid restrictions affected us all these past two years so having people return and students perform at the ASB Polyfest will make our 2023 event a special celebration. The ASB Polyfest experience is all about meeting, sharing and celebrating with others”.

“Many students missed out on the opportunity to perform on an ASB Polyfest stage in the last couple of years so it is wonderful that they can perform in front of crowds in 2023, especially for those students who will be in their final year of high school”.

The Polyfest Trust also confirmed that it has retained the services of Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu as the Event Director for the 2023 ASB Polyfest.

Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu says - “the 2023 ASB Polyfest event theme is Mana Motuhake which for this year’s event translates into creating one’s own destiny. This can encompass many meanings so each stage will incorporate what Mana Motuhake means to them and we’re excited to see how student performers will incorporate this into their preparation and performances.”

In discussing planning for the 2023 festival, Ms Leo-Mauu says, “planning is going well with ASB Polyfest’s ticketing partner iTICKET, stage sponsors and stallholder and school registrations have been open since last November.

Mr Solomone says “ongoing financial and community support is key to the success of the ASB Polyfest.”

In response to recent announcements about Auckland Council’s proposed funding cuts to events such as ASB Polyfest, Mr Solomone confirmed that council funding for this year’s event had already been confirmed and like many Auckland events, they will continue to seek community funding through contestable funding and grants for future events.

“We are looking forward to our 48th anniversary this year and want to thank Creative New Zealand & the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Heritage, who in conjunction with the Ministry of Pacific Peoples and Pacific Business Trust have committed multi-year funding from the Pasifika Festivals Initiative; ASB for its ongoing commitment to the festival, and our strategic partners, government ministries, grant funders, Auckland Council, and sponsors who have supported us this over the years.”

