Powertool Records And 95bFM Present POWERWEST FEST

What could the theremin-wielding Gold Medal Famous, ex-Sneaky Feelings’ One Man Bannister, queer alt/punk trio Venom Dolls and Nothing At All tribute band Something At Last possibly have in common? They’re all playing PowerWest Fest 2023.

Powertool Records celebrates its 200th release in a big way on Saturday January 28th (Auckland Anniversary weekend), with a top-shelf 10-hour, 30-piece toolbox of talented rabble-rousers.

Artists playing include Vorn, The Fuzzies, Gold Medal Famous, Venom Dolls, George Henderson’s New Existentialists, Matthew Bannister’s One Man Bannister, The MurderChord, Celine (Rob Lundon and Andrew Moon) – and Something At Last performing the songs of Nothing At All! Plus HEAPS more.

The guest of honour, besides the amazing live acts, is the PT200: Powertool Retrospective – a 2-disc collection spanning the label’s last 100 releases. PT200 features an impressive array of both locals and internationals: Bilders, One Man Bannister, Surf Friends. Psychic Maps, King Missile, Video Nasty, and The Fuzzies. Plus – again – HEAPS more.

As a bit of a bonus, the sold-out PT100 CD celebrating Powertool Records’ first 100 release is being reissued especially for Powerfest. This musical gem features The Puddle, Azalia Snail, Vorn, Surf Friends, Bilders, Robert Scott (The Bats) and (yes) HEAPS more.

PT100 and PT200 (a total of 4 CDs) will be on sale at a very nice price for both compilations.

Something else quite special on the day will be Brian Wafer's Record Fair, happening from 10am – 1pm.

