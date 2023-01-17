Hundreds Of Persecuted Kiwi Muslims To Gather To Talk About Peace

Hundreds of people from across New Zealand will attend the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s 34th Annual Convention, or Jalsa Salana, at Alfriston College on the 20th and 21st of January 2023.

The event, held by local Ahmadi Muslims the world over, serves as a forum to learn about various religious and contemporary topics; the theme this year is religion and societal peace.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has always championed peace,” explains Imam Mustenser Qamar. “In fact, the Caliph of the Community, his Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has addressed leaders at parliaments across the world, preaching peace and tolerance and condemning all forms of violence and unrest.”

National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mr Bashir Khan said:

“Many of the attendees are former refugee, some of whom have recently been settled in New Zealand. For them, this will be the first time they are peacefully and freely able to gather and practice what our faith preaches.”

“In the past year, hundreds of those members of our Community who have managed to flee the state-backed persecution we face in Pakistan, have been settled here and made New Zealand their new home. They’ve been settled mainly in Nelson, Masterton and Wellington. A large number of them will be making the journey to Auckland to attend this blessed two day event.”

The National Vice-President and head of the arrangements for the Jalsa Salana, Mr Yunus Hanif, mentioned:

“This year is unique for our community. We have many community members arriving from across the country. However, this event is not just for the community. We have a special guest session on Saturday 21st January from 11am, where everyone is welcome. Numerous political, religious and community leaders, as well as members of the wider public are expected to attend. The session will include the keynote presentation, which aims to highlight the role Islam plays in promoting societal peace, and will conclude with lunch for all attendees.”

All members of the public wishing to attend can RSVP through the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand Facebook page.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans 213 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of “Love for All, Hatred for None” is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The New Zealand branch of the community was established in 1987 and is a registered charitable organisation that endeavours to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.

