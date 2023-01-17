Largest Pro Field To Compete In NZ Triathlon

The largest pro field to compete at a NZ triathlon event has assembled for the 2023 Tauranga Half Ironman.

Full of Olympians and Multisport World Champions including Braden Currie, Hannah Wells, Cam Brown, Amelia Rose Watkinson & Ryan Sissons will line up in the nearly 30 strong field.

Festival Director Julia Tilley is over the moon and said “we have a strong line up full of incredible depth. It’s going to be a showdown an incredibly flat, fast course and you’re not going to want to miss it”.

The stacked men’s pro field which includes Taupo Ironman 70.3 champion Jack Moody, Olympian Ryan Sissons, Braden Currie, Mike Phillips, Sam Osborne, Ben Phillips, Mark Bowstead, Simon Cochrane, Scott Harpham, Ben Hamilton, Tom Somerville, Brett Clifford, Jayden Kuijpers, Lucas DuRoss, Bryan Rhodes, Liam Bird & Mike Tong.

The women’s field is set to be an exciting battle of pro’s with Amelia Rose Watkinson returning from home base Melbourne to take on Local Hannah Berry (nee Wells) who only needs to walk a few meters from home to the start line.

The deep women’s field includes Hannah Wells, Rebecca Clarke, Amelia Rose Watkinson, Samantha Kingsford, Laura Wood, Hannah Howell & Fiona Gallagher.

On top of the pro field, around 700 others will race on the day to give it a go on the fast, flat Tauranga Eastern Link highway. Festival Director Julia Tilley said “when we have this kind of field it’s such a great feeling to know that we have one of the best courses in the world for them to race on!”

For local athletes wanting to challenge themselves with an athletic endeavour in the new year, entries are open at www.mountfestival.kiwi

Mount Festival of Multisport – 21 January 2023

Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui

Events

Tauranga Half - 2km Swim 90km Bike 21km Run

Aqua Bike - 2km Swim 90km Bike

Pressio Mount Festival Half Marathon Run – 5km, 10km or 21km

Pilot Bay Swim

- Ocean Swim – 800m, 2km, 3.7km

