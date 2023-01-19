Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Beacon Festival 2023: First Lineup Announcement!

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: Beacon Festival

This March, Friendly Potential returns to Auckland’s iconic Queen’s Wharf waterfront for the third edition of BEACON FESTIVAL - an open-air celebration featuring the best electronic music the world has to offer. This time, BEACON FESTIVAL is bigger than ever, running over two days with a huge lineup of local and international acts.

For our first lineup announcement, and joining us for their debuts in Aotearoa are Helena Hauff, Kim Ann Foxman, moktar, Soichi Terada, Space Ghost, and Tim Reaper. We also welcome back to the motu Ben UFO, Call Super, DJ EZ, Eclair Fifi, Jazzie B OBE, and Ruby Savage. These international legends are joined by a peerless local line-up including Atarangi, BBYFACEKILLA, Flo Wilson, Keepsakes, Luna and Psychic Glands.

In 2020, a sold-out crowd of 3,000 dancers descended on Queen’s Wharf to celebrate the best in homegrown and international electronic music. We then returned in 2021 where 4,500 of you ate, drank and danced to enthralling sets on the waterfront at one of the only festivals able to take place on the planet, and where we welcomed international music broadcaster Boiler Room to our shores for the very first time. Energised by those fateful sunlit days, we’ve been working ever since to bring you Tamaki Makaurau’s only multi-day electronic music festival.

Welcome to BEACON FESTIVAL, returning to Queen's Wharf, 18-19 March 2023.

Atarangi (NZ)
BBYFACEKILLA (NZ)
Ben UFO (UK)
Call Super (UK)
DJ EZ (UK)
Eclair Fifi (UK)
Flo Wilson LIVE (NZ)
Helena Hauff (DE)
Jazzie B (UK)
Keepsakes (NZ)
Kim Ann Foxman (US)
Luna (NZ)
moktar (AU)
Psychic Glands (NZ)
Ruby Savage (UK)
Soichi Terada LIVE (JP)
Space Ghost (US)
Tim Reaper (UK)

