Comedy Legend David Strassman Brings New Show ‘The Chocolate Diet’ To Aotearoa New Zealand

Hot on the heels of his sell-out Australian tour, international comedy star and ventriloquist David Strassman will be performing his all-new show “The Chocolate Diet” across New Zealand from Whangarei to Invercargill and in between with a slew of dates commencing in Auckland on February 25 and concluding in Christchurch on March 18.

David says of his return to NZ, "I love performing in NZ! I've lived in Petone near Wellington and Aotearoa New Zealand will always be close to my heart, I can't wait to come back."

From London to New York, David Strassman’s comic genius has shocked and surprised. Now it’s your turn to experience Strassman’s uproarious comedy with those infamous favourites, the loveable Ted E. Bare and the evil Chuck Wood, plus the gang of familiar, twisted and dysfunctional puppets from previous tours.

A master of his art, Strassman’s newest show is The Chocolate Diet. Ted E. Bare’s health quest is hilariously painful, and one we can relate to. Meanwhile, Chuck is going through an identity crisis.

Delivering the ultimate night out, Strassman is performing at the following dates and locations. Tickets are available now.

Auckland

February 25 at the Bruce Mason Centre at 7pm at 9.15pm

Tickets here: Ticketmaster - AKL BMC

March 1 at BNZ Theatre at 7.30pm

Tickets here: Eventfinda - AKL BNZ

Tauranga

February 26 at Baycourt Theatre at 7pm and 9.15pm

Tickets here: Ticketek

Rotorua

February 28 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre at 7.30pm – tickets on sale via Ticketmaster soon

Whangarei

March 4 at the Forum North at 7pm and 9.15pm

Tickets here: Eventfinda - Whangarei

Hamilton

March 8 at the Clarence St Theatre at 7pm and 9.15pm

Tickets here: Ticketek

Napier

March 9 at the Municipal Theatre at 7.30pm

Tickets here: Ticketek

Palmerston North

March 10 at the Regent on Broadway at 7.30pm

Tickets here: Ticketek

Wellington

March 11 at the Opera House at 7pm and 9.30pm

Tickets here: Ticketmaster - Wellington

Invercargill

March 14 at the Civic Theatre at 7.30pm

Tickets here: Ticketek

Dunedin

March 15 at the Regent Theatre at 7.30pm

Tickets here: Patron base - Dunedin

Ashburton

March 16 at the Ashburton Events Centre at 7.30pm

Tickets here: Patron base - Ashburton

Christchurch

March 17 at the Aurora Centre for Performing Arts at 8pm

March 18 at the Aurora Centre for Performing Arts at 7pm and 9.15pm

Tickets here: Ticketek

Strassman has an affinity with New Zealand audiences, who grew up with him on their screens as he hosted a show on TV2 in the early 2000s.

Strassman is praised for being an avant-garde artist who lifted ventriloquism into the 21st century, acquiring a multitude of fans and critical acclaim along the way. Led by the evil Chuck Wood and delightfully cute Ted E Bare, Strassman's "renegade band of puppets" who together create a multi-layered stage performance, so much so that audiences forget that it’s actually a one-man show. With Australian audiences laughing their socks off across multiple generations, The Chocolate Diet might just be his best show yet, tickets on sale now.

