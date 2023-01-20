Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

"Homo Fémina" In NZ Fringe Festival

Friday, 20 January 2023, 6:24 am
Press Release: Marlen Puello

(online mode) 17 Feb- 11 March

https://fringe.co.nz/programme

Dance audiovisual (7 short films traversed by a poem)

Co- production: Argentina / Sweden

Co- creation Magali Baratini / Marlen Puello

Synopsis: In a reduced space depoliticized from all visibility and legislation: she, the Femina, lies. Stripped of all right to exercise its nature, in pursuit of its survival. It happens in all corners of the world, every day, at all hours, a victim of invisibility and a pedagogical exercise of Violence. A subtle violence that also kills us. It is a piece to invite us to perceive the first cell of Violence, which is not him, the HOMO, but the installed system that indoctrinates and annihilates us.

This project is a Tribute to Ana Mendieta: activist, feminist, exiled and Cuban performer. She died at the age of 36 in 1985, falling from the window of her apartment located on the 34th floor after an argument with her husband, the American artist Carl Andre, who was tried for murder and acquitted. Mendieta's work was known above all in the milieu of feminist art criticism.

She did not consider herself a feminist, but she was a woman who used her body and her experiences as a woman in her work. In fact, her early work has much to do with her own questioning of her identity as a Latina, as a woman, and as a person displaced from her homeland.

Find more from Marlen Puello on InfoPages.
 
 
 
