Reading Ambassador Nominations Reminder

Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador Ben Brown has added his voice to finding a successor to the position he has held for the past two years.

Nominations to be the next ambassador for children and young people close at 5pm on 31 January.

Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador supports and champions the importance of reading in the lives of young New Zealanders, their whānau and communities.

“I began my writing career just over 30 years ago as a children's author, so the whole Te Awhi Rito experience has been the most rewarding, challenging and, I think, the most important work of my life,” says Lyttelton-based Ben.

“It's been an unforgettable ride working with really dedicated, committed people! Such a privilege.”

While a good number of nominations have already been received, there is still time for more to be submitted, says Kate De Goldi, chair of Te Puna Foundation.

“With the announcement of the nominations prior to Christmas some people may have not had time to give full thought to nominating someone to become Reading Ambassador from May this year.

“Ben has increased the visibility and awareness of reading across all sectors to help create a nation of readers. He has made connections between the many organisations involved in reading, literacy, literature and the wellbeing of young people.

“It’s time for the second Reading Ambassador to bring their skills and attributes to build on that mahi in their own way.”

The name Te Awhi Rito comes from the harakeke or flax plant. The ‘Rito’ is the young shoot at the centre of the plant. ‘Awhi Rito’ are the strong, mature leaves that stand straight and tall to surround, protect and nurture the Rito.

The role carries a stipend and operational expenses are funded separately.

The National Library of New Zealand leads the Te Awhi Rito New Zealand Ambassador programme in partnership with Te Puna Foundation, Read New Zealand Te Pou Muramura, Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa and Storylines Children’s Literature Charitable Trust Te Whare Waituhi Tamariki o Aotearoa. Read more about Te Awhi Rito at the Reading Ambassador website.

Nominations close on Tuesday, 31 January. To make a nomination, please click here.

