Frazer Locked In For Manfeild And NZ Grand Prix

Frazer (20) has been racing for Exclusive Autosport in the United States and has completed two seasons in the US F2000 Championship, this year finishing fifth overall in the highly contested championship. Before that he was a Formula Ford Champion in New Zealand.

Billy Frazer was a Manfeild winner in TRS in 2021 Picture Bruce Jenkins

He’s also now living in the United States full time, and studying a dual mechanical engineering and motorsport degree at Indiana University.

It’s fantastic to be competing in the New Zealand Grand Prix. This race was a priority on my 2023 calendar and I cannot thank my partners and team enough.

I’m super excited to show New Zealand what I have learned in the two years since I last competed in a Toyota FT-60. It’s been two very productive years for me in the United States on the Road to Indy programme but I can’t wait to go racing at Hampton Downs again.

Frazer will compete in the third round of the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship next weekend as well as part of his build up to the Grand Prix. He won a race in the Toyota FT-60 at the track in 2021 prior to the series being renamed. And having its Super Licence points tally increased to 18 for the championship winner this season.

He’ll be entering a competitive field, with three different drivers winning races at the first round at Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand’s South Island and the championship being led by a fourth driver – Charlie Wurz.

The second round of the championship will take place at the Teretonga Raceway this coming weekend near Invercargill.

2023 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park Raceway

27-29 January 2023 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

10-12 February 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

