Day 6 Of The 2023 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals - Bring On The Final Day!

Today on the sixth day of the 2023 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals we saw nine finals take place at Lake Karāpiro - all finals were for the W12 double hull team (twelve-person teams). Amongst the W12 finals, heats and semi-final racing for all the senior divisions were electric on the still waters of Lake Karāpiro.

The first final of the day saw Taniwha Wahinez (Taniwha Outrigger Canoe Club - Auckland) crowned as gold medallists followed by the silver medallist's Hoe Aroha ki Mauao (Hoe Aroha Whānau o Mauao - Mt Maunganui) and bronze medallists Kahurangi (Nga Hoe Horo - Pawarenga).

Two Auckland clubs fought it out for the Master Men's W12 500m final - one of the closest races of the day - with Vaka Manu (Manukau Outrigger Canoe Club - Auckland South) just beating second place getters Pineula Masters (Akarana - Auckland North Shore) followed by Aoraki Matatū (Te Waka Pounamu - Christchurch) winning the bronze medal.

In the Premier Men's W12 500m sponsored by National Hauora Coalition Team Pineula (Akarana - Auckland North) finished the race strong, followed by Pure OCC Mana (Ruamata Waka Ama - Rotorua) and closely behind them Team Vaka Manu (Manukau Outrigger Canoe Club - Auckland South)

The Premier Women's Final also sponsored by the National Hauora Coalition - was taken out by Kaiarahi Toa (Horouta Waka Hoe - Gisborne) who crossed the line two seconds ahead of Manuz & Jemimaz (Haeata Ocean Sports - Napier), the bronze medal was awarded to Waipahīrere (Hei Matau Paddlers - Rotorua).

The last two races of the day were the Regional W12 Premier Men and Women events - where the 6 waka ama regions around Aotearoa combine internally to battle it out for the regional title. In the Premier Men's race, Te Puku o Te Ika (Middle of the North Island Region) took the line honours, and in the Premier Women Te Tai Tokerau Mareikura (Northland Region) took home the gold medal for the first time ever.

Tomorrow will be the senior paddlers' final and most significant day of racing. The semis and finals for all turn and straight races will take place.

Heading into the semifinals Pineula Mulivai (Akarana - Auckland North) and HOT (Nga Hoe Horo - Pawarenga) are the top seeds in the Premier Men 500. In the Premier Women, 500m semifinals Tavake (Akarana - Auckland North) and Kaiarahi Toa (Horouta Waka Hoe - Gisborne) are the top seeds.

In the Premier Men, 1500m (turn race events) finals Pineula Mulivai (Akarana - Auckland North) and HOT (Nga Hoe Horo - Pawarenga) are the fastest qualifiers. The Premier Women's top seeds in the 1500m events are Kaiarahi Toa (Horouta Waka Hoe - Gisborne) and Tavake (Akarana - Auckland North).

In the Corporate event also taking place tomorrow 16 corporate teams from around Aotearoa will take to the honour of being the National Waka Ama Corporate Challenge champions. Teams from the following organisations will be taking part:

National Hauora Coalition

Youthtown

Te Puia NZ Maori Arts and Crafts Institute.

Whakaata Māori

155 Whare Awhina (aka One Double Five Community House)

Kainga Ora - Homes and Communities

Te Arawa Whānau Ora

Te Wananga o Raukawa

Mauri Education and Social Services

Te Papa Tipu - Scion

New Zealand Defence Force

Horouta Waka Hoe

Mauao Adventures

NZ Police

Te Wananga o Aotearoa

Air New Zealand

It is going to be a great final day of racing - all are welcome to come down to Lake Karāpiro to check it out, nau mai rā e te iwi!

© Scoop Media

