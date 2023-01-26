Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb Appointed Chief Executive Of WWF-New Zealand

The WWF-New Zealand Board of Trustees is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer.

The experienced and highly connected conservation leader comes to the role having previously served as Director of Policy for the Department of Conservation.

Kaapua Smith, WWF-New Zealand Board of Trustees Co-Chair, says, “This appointment comes at a critical time for nature. Biodiversity is being lost faster than at any other period in human history with an estimated 1 million species threatened with extinction, more than 4,000 of which call Aotearoa home.”

“We are thrilled that Kayla will bring to WWF her impressive history of conservation leadership and policy advocacy for Aotearoa’s wildlife and ecosystems, including at the recent UN Biodiversity Conference that delivered the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework – a landmark agreement to guide global action on nature through to 2030.”

Matt Valentine, WWF-New Zealand Board of Trustees Co-Chair, says, “Kayla is a charismatic leader with a track record of successfully developing and implementing strategy, building diverse, inclusive and high-performing teams, collaborating with iwi/Māori, and influencing at the highest levels of government. We’re rapt to have her join us.”

With a doctorate from the University of Cambridge, Dr Kingdon-Bebb is a subject matter expert in Treaty law and environmental policy.

She believes halting and reversing the loss of nature is as much a sociological challenge as it is a scientific one, “This role is an opportunity to bring together communities, business leaders, philanthropists, and decision-makers to work collaboratively so that, by 2030, nature in New Zealand is visibly on the path to recovery,” says Kayla Kingdon-Bebb.

“New global biodiversity goals demand the protection of 30% of land and ocean by 2030. A key challenge for Aotearoa is to increase marine protection – which, with only 0.4% of our marine and coastal area fully protected, currently falls woefully short of the 30% target. Urgent action is required, especially in areas like Tīkapa Moana – Te Moanaui-ā-Toi / the Hauraki Gulf, where biodiversity is in rapid and dramatic decline.”

“It is also now globally recognised that the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are inextricably linked. They must be addressed together. In New Zealand, it is critical any action on climate change must also support the recovery of our 4,000 threatened species and the habitats on which they depend.”

“Nature is core to our wellbeing and identity as kiwis, and we have a responsibility to protect it for future generations,” she said. “Together, it is possible to create a future where people are living in harmony with nature. I’m looking forward to working with others in this role to make a very real difference.”

Kingdon-Bebb will begin her new role on 1 March 2023.

© Scoop Media

