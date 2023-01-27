Indy Pro 2000 Champ Joins Title Chase In NZ

Multiple junior formula race winner and current Indy Pro 2000 champion Louis Foster will make his Formula Regional debut when he joins the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand.

The 19 year old from Odiham, Hampshire in the UK has an impressive track record of winning quickly in new championships he takes part in and will be a favourite for race wins.

Louis Foster joins the championship trail this weekend in New Zealand. Picture supplied.

He'll join the roster of drivers for Giles Motorsport for the remaining three rounds of the five round championship and will compete this weekend at Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon.

Like many, Foster arrived in car racing on the back of a successful karting career but his first steps in circuit racing were not in FF1600 but in the Rookie Championship in the 2017 Ginetta Junior Winter Series. He went on to win the Rookie title in the summer championship and was runner up overall. It was 2019 when he made his single seater debut, contesting the British F4 Championship with Double R Racing and finishing third overall with multiple wins and podiums.

For 2020 he stayed with Double R moving up to the BRDC British F3 Championship where an impressive season long performance earned him the Rookie Championship and 3rd Place overall. In addition, during 2020 Louis made his Euroformula debut at Spa and made an immediate impact with a race win. He guested in the MRF Championship in Chennai during the season too, and again took a maiden race victory. He has also competed in Euroformula Open in 2021 and in 2022 teamed up with Andretti Autosport for a dominant season in Indy Pro 2000 that saw him lift the title with an impressive six victories.

It's an impressive pedigree the youngster hopes to show in the three rounds in which he will compete - and those will include the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at the Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park.

Charlie Wurz currently leads the championship with Kiwi Callum Hedge just 25 points behind.

2023 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship - certified by FIA

13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park Raceway

27-29 January 2023 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

10-12 February 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

