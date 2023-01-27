KartStars Series Receives Boost By Tony Quinn Foundation Ahead Of City Of Sails Opener

KartSport New Zealand’s premier competition, the KartStars series, roars into life at the City of Sails meeting in Auckland this weekend.

It has attracted nearly 200 karters from six years to over 60, from Whangarei to Invercargill, racing in nine categories.

KartStars series is the key competition for emerging and proven talent that incorporates some of the biggest events throughout the season.

As recognition of the key role that karting plays in the development of emerging motorsport talent in this country, the series will be sponsored by Hampton Downs through the Tony Quinn Foundation and the Hampton Downs NZ Racing Academy (HDNZRA) will offer places in its acclaimed programme for series winners.

HDNZRA is a pathway programme into major circuit racing opportunities while the individual events within the series also offer opportunities to major international karting championships in Europe.

KartStars Series organiser, Regan Hall said they are delighted to be supported by the Tony Quinn Foundation and the Hampton Downs NZ Racing Academy programme.

“It is recognition of the role that karting plays. Of course, most of our karters are solely focussed on karting for their competition and enjoyment, while we know what many of our motor racing stars, like Liam Lawson, who is competing this weekend, got their start in karting,” said Regan Hall.

“Many of them get back into karts when they can. For some it is invaluable race time and also pure enjoyment.

“Some of karting’s best young drivers have already gone through the Hampton Downs NZ Racing Academy and now moving into other categories and professional opportunities around the world.”

The KartStars Series, sponsored by Hampton Downs NZ Racing Academy is:

Round 1: 28/29 January 2023: Spa Pool & Maintenance City of Sails: Auckland (www.kartsport.org.nz/EVENTS-3/city-of-sails-2day-challenge-auckland)

Round 2: 11/12 February 2023: CIK Trophy of New Zealand: Hamilton

Round 3: 18/19 March 2023: Harvest Marlborough

Round 4: 7/9 April 2023: National Sprint Champs: Manawatu

Round 5: 20/21 May 2023: Sulphur City - Grand Finale: Rotorua

Caption: Two of KartSport NZ’s leading talents Zach Tucker and Marco Manson will be in action for the opening round of the KartStars Series. (Victoria Jack Photography)

Details: www.kartsport.org.nz/kartstars

