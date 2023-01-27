Te Māngai Pāho Welcomes Its Inclusion In The Screen Production Recovery Fund

Te Māngai Pāho is pleased that the COVID-19 Screen Production Recovery Fund will be expanded to include Te Māngai Pāho funded productions. In an announcement made today, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage has also extended the Screen Production Recovery Fund deadline to 30 June 2023.

“While it is unfortunate that our funded productions previously missed out on this Fund, we know our sector will be grateful that Manatū Taonga has now extended the parameters to include Te Māngai Pāho funded content,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

“We know that productions continue to face challenges due to COVID-19. To date, Te Māngai Pāho has worked within its own budget and processes to support impacted productions. Access to the Screen Production Recovery Fund will ensure that our content creators are supported in completing their projects without compromise."

“A number of productions will benefit from this funding, and we thank our colleagues at both NZ On Air and the New Zealand Film Commission for their continued advocacy to ensure the whole of the New Zealand screen sector has access to this Fund.”

More information and the eligibility criteria are available on the Te Māngai Pāho website.

© Scoop Media

