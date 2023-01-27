Tough Shearing Record Battle On Wairarapa Farm

Wairarapa shearer Amy Silcock is up against it this afternoon in her bid for the World women's nine-hopur strong wool ewe shearing record in a woolshed near Pahiatua.

Targeting a record of 370 set in the UK last August, Silcock had shorn 171 at the half-way stage, after two of the four two-hour runs.

Watched by four World Sheep Shearing Record Society judges, she shore 87 in the first run from 7-9am, and 84 from 9.30am to the one-hour lunch-break starting at 11.30.

The sheep have been described as big and well-wooled, with the pre-attempt wool-weigh on Thursday averaging 4.084kg of wool per sheep from a sample from the flock.

more later

