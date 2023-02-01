New Zealand Wordle Trends, According To New Study

· The first place for the most Wordle obsessed country worldwide goes to New Zealand.

· We discovered that people living in Tasman love Wordle the most, while Auckland shows the least interest. Marlborough cheats the most, followed by Southland in second place. Auckland cheats the least.

· Peak Wordle solving hours for New Zealand are at 7:00-8:00 p.m. UK enjoy Wordle most in the morning(8:00-9:00 a.m), whereas Americans and Canadians like to solve during their lunchtime(1:00-2:00 p.m).

· Countries where Wordle is most popular: 1. New Zealand, 2. Ireland, 3. United Kingdom, 4. Canada, 5. Australia, 6. United States.

· Countries that cheat the most in Wordle: 1. Ireland, 2. New Zealand, 3. United Kingdom, 4. United States, 5. Australia.

A spokesperson for the wordle solving website Unscramblerer.com commented on the findings: " Word puzzles are all about the challenge of solving and unscrambling. For Wordle players the daily solving routine becomes a time of relaxation. There is something calming about having a daily routine. Getting too stuck when solving the daily Wordle can become frustrating. Some people however do not want to cheat. This in my opinion is where Wordle hints can be useful. A hint allows you to solve the word puzzle yourself. Hints seem to be the perfect answer to getting stuck at solving Wordle."

