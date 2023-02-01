Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Wordle Trends, According To New Study

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: Unscramblerer.com

· The first place for the most Wordle obsessed country worldwide goes to New Zealand.

· We discovered that people living in Tasman love Wordle the most, while Auckland shows the least interest. Marlborough cheats the most, followed by Southland in second place. Auckland cheats the least.

· Peak Wordle solving hours for New Zealand are at 7:00-8:00 p.m. UK enjoy Wordle most in the morning(8:00-9:00 a.m), whereas Americans and Canadians like to solve during their lunchtime(1:00-2:00 p.m).

· Countries where Wordle is most popular: 1. New Zealand, 2. Ireland, 3. United Kingdom, 4. Canada, 5. Australia, 6. United States.

· Countries that cheat the most in Wordle: 1. Ireland, 2. New Zealand, 3. United Kingdom, 4. United States, 5. Australia.

A spokesperson for the wordle solving website Unscramblerer.com commented on the findings: " Word puzzles are all about the challenge of solving and unscrambling. For Wordle players the daily solving routine becomes a time of relaxation. There is something calming about having a daily routine. Getting too stuck when solving the daily Wordle can become frustrating. Some people however do not want to cheat. This in my opinion is where Wordle hints can be useful. A hint allows you to solve the word puzzle yourself. Hints seem to be the perfect answer to getting stuck at solving Wordle."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Unscramblerer.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 