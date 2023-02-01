Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

An Insider’s Look Into The World’s First Winery Airline Invivo Air’s Inaugural Flight Took Place In New Zealand

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Invivo Wines New Zealand

Guests tasted more than 16 wines over the 24-hour experience, a vineyard visit and more

  • Kiwi winemakers, Invivo, launched its inaugural wine flight this week, Invivo Air, flying from Auckland to Queenstown
  • The special charter flight and curated trip featured a wine tasting at 18,000 ft, vineyard tour, winemakers’ dinner and overnight stay at the five-star Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa
  • Guests tasted more than 16 different wines over the duration of the trip, from Invivo’s ranges with Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker and its namesake Invivo range
  • Culinary treats featured local Kiwi produce such as fresh oysters, West Coast whitebait, Lumina lamb and Stewart Island salmon
  • After resounding positive guest feedback, sign-ups for future Invivo Air flights – domestic and international – are now available

New Zealand wine company Invivo embarked on its inaugural wine flight with a difference this week, running Invivo Air to offer a unique experience for wine lovers. The all-inclusive viticulture vacation took 30 wine guests from Auckland to Queenstown for an overnight adventure.

Departing from Auckland Airport, the world’s first winery airline saw guests board the Invivo Air Saab 340 plane named ‘Cloud Wine’, enjoying a guided wine-tasting at altitude. Led by Invivo Co-Founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, the winery in the sky experience included pours from the award-winning Invivo, Graham Norton and Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker ranges.

The plane’s aesthetic replicated a vineyard look and feel complete with hanging vines and guests even received a welcome pack on board featuring Invivo’s ‘Cloud Wine’ in-flight magazine, a sun hat and sun scream, local Kiwi snacks courtesy of Griffins and an essano face spritz to fresh-up on arrival.

Two hours after take-off, Invivo Air made its descent into Queenstown which is home to arguably one of the most scenic airports in the world. With views of dramatic alpine ranges of the Remarkables to the crystal-clear Lake Wakitipu, it was the perfect airside introduction to the South Island’s jaw-dropping landscapes and unique wine-growing region.

Upon arrival, guests were decanted to ‘Legend’s Terrace’ - one of Invivo’s oldest vineyards in Central Otago - for a tour and tasting featuring live music from a local band, all while overlooking the stunning vistas of Bannockburn and Felton Road.

Invivo, which is famous for producing award-winning Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and Pinot Noir from New Zealand as well as its collaborations with Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker, offered a selection of Pinot Noir vintages to guests to taste, as they savoured in the lush winery surroundings.

In the evening, guests enjoyed a lavish Winemakers’ Banquet-style dinner at Botswana Butchery in central Queenstown, who opened the stunning space exclusively for Invivo Air. Hosted by Invivo Co-Founder and Winemaker, Rob Cameron and Co-Founder Tim Lightbourne, a five-course banquet-style meal was cooked by the restaurant’s expert Chefs, featuring exceptional dishes such as Freshly Shucked Oysters, Seared Fijian Yellowfin Tuna Tataki, Slow Roasted Lumina Lamb Shoulder, Stewart Island Salmon, a selection of local cheeses and accruements and much more – all matched to Invivo’s range of wines and spirits.

Guests then stayed overnight in lake-side rooms complete with a stunning view, at the five-star Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa which boasts an indoor pool, fitness centre and day spa on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, before returning on the return Invivo Air flight the next morning back to Auckland.

Tim Lightbourne, Invivo Co-Founder says, “We were thrilled to welcome our guests on board Invivo Air and deliver such a special experience. As a Kiwi company, we loved showcasing some of our stunning wine regions, vistas, gastronomy and of course wine to our passengers. We’ve had such positive feedback from our guests, we’re planning our next experience – we’d love to run an international flight for our next trip!”

Following the success and positive passenger feedback of Invivo Air flights, Invivo is taking registrations and destination requests for future domestic and international flights at Invivoair.com. Invivo plan on releasing dates for its next flight later in 2023.

