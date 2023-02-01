Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waitangi Day With Whakaata Māori

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Join hosts Tini Molyneux and Peter Lucas-Jones this Waitangi Day, 6 February, for a special live broadcast from the Treaty Grounds at Te Tii Marae, with the opening karakia at 5.00 AM – on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Live coverage of the national commemorations, including key speeches, interviews, the parade of waka, music and discussion commencing 9.00 AM and concluding at 1.00 PM.

Dedicated programming throughout the day provides contemporary and historical perspectives on this national day.

Settle in for the night with a trifecta of New Zealand films; MT ZION, DARK HORSE and the exclusive, broadcast premiere of WHETŪ MĀRAMA, a documentary film telling the story of Tā Hekenukumai Ngaiwi Puhipi, aka Sir Hector Busby, and his significance for Māori in reclaiming our place as traditional star voyagers on the world map.

WAITANGI DAY WITH WHAKAATA MĀORI

5.00 AM: LIVE: KARAKIA FROM WAITANGI TREATY GROUNDS

6.55 AM: E TŪ KAHIKATEA (Te Ao Māori) – A series that walks with inspirational kaumātua. In this episode: Hekenukumai Puhipi.

7.55 AM: RAGE AGAINST THE RANGATAHI (Youth) – Heading to the hotspot of Te Tai Tokerau.

8.25 AM: MURA O TE AHI (Te Reo) – Waitangi Special. A debate show about having fun with the reo and showcasing natural Māori humour.

8.50 AM: TE MATATINI TM50 (Haka) – Celebrating 50 years of kapa haka.

9.00 AM: LIVE: WAITANGI 2023

1.00 PM: TAMA KAIĀTEA (Whānau Movie): – The inter-galactic travels of Wiremu and his whānau.

2.30 PM: THE NEGOTIATORS (Te Ao Māori) – Focusing on those who steered their iwi through a minefield of claims and complex settlements. In this episode: Alex Nathan (Ngāti Roroa).

3.30 PM: MENG (Documentary) – A documentary about Meng Foon – the son of Chinese immigrants, former Mayor of Gisborne, Human Rights Commissioner and fluent speaker of te reo Māori.

4.55 PM: WAITANGI – WHAT REALLY HAPPENED? (Documentary) – An imaginary reporter travels back in time to cover the days leading up to the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

6.05 PM: REDISCOVERING AOTEAROA (Documentary) – Young kiwis discuss the impacts of colonisation today and how they are decolonising themselves.

6.30 PM: TE AO MĀRAMA (News) – Whakaata Māori flagship nightly news programme. Presented by Peata Melbourne.

7.00 PM: MT ZION (Whānau Movie) – The story of a musically gifted spud picker from Pukekohe

8.30 PM: PREMIERE: WHETŪ MĀRAMA – The story of Hekenukumai Puhipi (Busby) and his contribution to rediscovering celestial navigation and the building of waka hourua.

10.00 PM: THE DARK HORSE (Movie) – The story of a brilliant but troubled New Zealand chess champion.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 