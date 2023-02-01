Waitangi Day With Whakaata Māori

Join hosts Tini Molyneux and Peter Lucas-Jones this Waitangi Day, 6 February, for a special live broadcast from the Treaty Grounds at Te Tii Marae, with the opening karakia at 5.00 AM – on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Live coverage of the national commemorations, including key speeches, interviews, the parade of waka, music and discussion commencing 9.00 AM and concluding at 1.00 PM.

Dedicated programming throughout the day provides contemporary and historical perspectives on this national day.

Settle in for the night with a trifecta of New Zealand films; MT ZION, DARK HORSE and the exclusive, broadcast premiere of WHETŪ MĀRAMA, a documentary film telling the story of Tā Hekenukumai Ngaiwi Puhipi, aka Sir Hector Busby, and his significance for Māori in reclaiming our place as traditional star voyagers on the world map.

WAITANGI DAY WITH WHAKAATA MĀORI

5.00 AM: LIVE: KARAKIA FROM WAITANGI TREATY GROUNDS

6.55 AM: E TŪ KAHIKATEA (Te Ao Māori) – A series that walks with inspirational kaumātua. In this episode: Hekenukumai Puhipi.

7.55 AM: RAGE AGAINST THE RANGATAHI (Youth) – Heading to the hotspot of Te Tai Tokerau.

8.25 AM: MURA O TE AHI (Te Reo) – Waitangi Special. A debate show about having fun with the reo and showcasing natural Māori humour.

8.50 AM: TE MATATINI TM50 (Haka) – Celebrating 50 years of kapa haka.

9.00 AM: LIVE: WAITANGI 2023

1.00 PM: TAMA KAIĀTEA (Whānau Movie): – The inter-galactic travels of Wiremu and his whānau.

2.30 PM: THE NEGOTIATORS (Te Ao Māori) – Focusing on those who steered their iwi through a minefield of claims and complex settlements. In this episode: Alex Nathan (Ngāti Roroa).

3.30 PM: MENG (Documentary) – A documentary about Meng Foon – the son of Chinese immigrants, former Mayor of Gisborne, Human Rights Commissioner and fluent speaker of te reo Māori.

4.55 PM: WAITANGI – WHAT REALLY HAPPENED? (Documentary) – An imaginary reporter travels back in time to cover the days leading up to the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

6.05 PM: REDISCOVERING AOTEAROA (Documentary) – Young kiwis discuss the impacts of colonisation today and how they are decolonising themselves.

6.30 PM: TE AO MĀRAMA (News) – Whakaata Māori flagship nightly news programme. Presented by Peata Melbourne.

7.00 PM: MT ZION (Whānau Movie) – The story of a musically gifted spud picker from Pukekohe

8.30 PM: PREMIERE: WHETŪ MĀRAMA – The story of Hekenukumai Puhipi (Busby) and his contribution to rediscovering celestial navigation and the building of waka hourua.

10.00 PM: THE DARK HORSE (Movie) – The story of a brilliant but troubled New Zealand chess champion.

© Scoop Media

