International Buyers Lead Book 2 Opening Session

A mixed day of selling opened New Zealand Bloodstock’s Book 2 session of Karaka 2023, and it was international buyers that were to the fore, with the Australian and Asian markets making their presence felt.

Offshore buyers favoured both proven and emerging New Zealand sires on Day One of Book 2, with the likes of Proisir, Per Incanto, Reliable Man, Shocking, Belardo, Ribchester and Time Test all featuring prominently in the top purchases list.

NZB Managing Director Andrew Seabrook commented on the day’s events.

“Whilst it was thought kiwi buyers would come to the fore in the opening of Book 2, it was the internationals that purchased seven of the top 10 lots,” Seabrook said.

