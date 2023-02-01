Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

International Buyers Lead Book 2 Opening Session

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 6:07 pm
Press Release: NZ Bloodstock

A mixed day of selling opened New Zealand Bloodstock’s Book 2 session of Karaka 2023, and it was international buyers that were to the fore, with the Australian and Asian markets making their presence felt.

Offshore buyers favoured both proven and emerging New Zealand sires on Day One of Book 2, with the likes of Proisir, Per Incanto, Reliable Man, Shocking, Belardo, Ribchester and Time Test all featuring prominently in the top purchases list.

NZB Managing Director Andrew Seabrook commented on the day’s events.

“Whilst it was thought kiwi buyers would come to the fore in the opening of Book 2, it was the internationals that purchased seven of the top 10 lots,” Seabrook said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from NZ Bloodstock on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 