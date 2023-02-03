ClimateChangeTheatR Launches On TikTok And Instagram

Direct from NYC, the new musical puppetry video project commits to opening the eyes and ears of the world to the threats of Climate Change in a fun way

New York, New Zealand and the World—Launching 2023, @climatechangetheatR brings the joy of puppets and music to the very immediate and serious topic of climate change. Filmmaker Nancy Cohen-koan and Composer Dave Ogrin, with the support of New Zealand based Social Media Manager and Climate Activist Timi Barabas, illuminate the growing problems of peril to our planet through the performances of singing, homemade puppets. Tongue-in-cheek and often ironic, these quick TikTok and Instagram vignettes illustrate the growing issues on our planet and offer solutions on how to deal with them.

After seeing Adam McKay’s movie Going Up, storyteller Cohen-koan admired the comedic way that McKay portrayed the deadly serious subject. “It’s an important message and we wanted to find a fresh way to convey it”, says Cohen-koan “so we created ClimateChangeTheatR. From Moses and Pharoah arguing over pestilence to Barbie and Ken hitching to save gas, these stories will sing their way into your heart while opening up your mind to becoming Greener. The catchy theme song, F..ing Climate Change, is simply the best way to express feelings about this potentially earth shattering dilemma.”

Nancy Cohen-koan (My Dinner With Abbie and other film fame) and Dave Ogrin (well known for the galactic musical, Wild Women of Planet Wongo) bring melody, wit and visual excess to their audience. The videos help raise awareness through whimsy and fun while offering up viable solutions to each problem. Additionally, each segment has connections to activist organizations that are working towards a safer world.

In a time of covid, when live stage productions came to a halt, musical theatre veteran Ogrin sought other avenues. “We realized that TikTok and Instagram were now the best places to showcase new theatre to an expanding audience and what better message than Climate Change.”, says Ogrin. “Nancy and I had worked on live stage pieces with actors in the past, but through TikTok and Instagram, we can reach a much wider audience. We made the whole thing with no budget, shot on an iphone, and performed it all ourselves. Nobody else is offering playful Climate Change messages like ours as far as we have seen.”

ClimateChangeTheatR is available on TikTok and Instagram @climatechangetheatR

