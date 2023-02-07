Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Christchurch Marathon Makeover

Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Marathon

It’s official … when the 41st Christchurch Marathon lines up on April 16th, it will be at a new venue, on a new course, with a new sponsor and a totally new look.

For 40 years the Christchurch Marathon had been the South Island’s premier marathon event. But after two covid cancellations, organisers ordered a marathon makeover for 2023.

Nationwide sports footwear specialist, The Frontrunner, will headline the new “Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon”. But the biggest changes will be the venue and the course. Based now within Hagley Park, the event will revolve around a 10k lap that stays closer to the CBD.

The famously flat, fast and scenic course will condense itself to a much more central city vibe. Gone is the tired redzone, replaced with more spectator opportunities and more iconic landmarks, with Canterbury Museum and Oxford Terrace added to the popular Hagley Park and Avon River sections.

At the same time, the event will take on a more inclusive feel with fun new categories for best costume, school teams and corporate teams that race director, Chris Cox, says will add more to the festival feel.

“That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Cox. “Much less of a race and much more of a festival of fitness.”

The changes,” says Cox, “are a result of the covid experience forcing the event to take a hard look at itself.

“The cancellations in 2020 and 2022 were tough, but they also allowed us the time to analyse the Christchurch Marathon and the thing we kept coming back to was that we had to make it more sustainable.”

“Over the course of four decades it had become too tough to organise, too removed from spectators, too focused on racing and too focused on a traditional course that was too inconvenient for the community. These changes fix all those problems at once and actually make the course flatter, faster, more achievable while providing a foundation for the next 41 years.”

Continuing with the inclusive theme, this year’s Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon will benefit Mental Health. Participants are encouraged to make their run mean more by signing up to fund raise for Canterbury’s mental health awareness and support services.

Scheduled for Sunday 16th April, options include the classic 42.2k marathon, a half marathon, a quarter marathon and the Kids’ Mara’Fun.

Full course info at www.christchurchmarathon.co.nz/the-course.

Entries are open at www.christchurchmarathon.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Christchurch Marathon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 