Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tutors Announced For Wanaka Summit

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 5:49 am
Press Release: YAMI Sounz Summit

YAMI SouNZ Summit returns to Wanaka this May during NZ Music Month, when artists and industry professionals share their experiences and advice on how to make it in the industry, both financially and musically.

YAMI, which stands for Youth and Adults in the Music Industry, is a weekend of workshops, seminars and showcases, open to ages from ten years to near-ancient. The past five summits have all sold out, attracting people to Wanaka from as far away as Tauranga, Auckland and Whangarei - all with an interest in forging a musical career in Aotearoa or abroad.

Confirmed tutors for the May 6/7 summit include artists from The Beths, The Veils, Shapeshifter, Team Dynamite, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Anika Moa and The Nomad, with more to be announced in March. Taite Music Prize winner, Anthonie Tonnon has also confirmed he will be attending, saying, “I’m super excited to be involved, and really looking forward to seeing Yami for the first time.”

Participants work alongside the tutors during the bi-ennial weekend summit, with some getting the opportunity to perform with their idols at the final night’s public showcase. Lucky attendees from previous summits managed to share the stage with such heavy-hitters as Ladi6, Jon Toogood, Moana Maniapoto, Troy Kingi, Tali, Tiki Taane, Trinity Roots and Dave Dobbyn, among others.

Summit director, Lynne Christie says they are ecstatic with the stunning range of tutors already confirmed for the May event. “Some of these amazingly generous tutors are back for their sixth summit. Their commitment and ability to effectively pass on their knowledge to the next tribe of creatives is astounding.”

Some of the confirmed artists perform at the night time showcases open to the public, with tickets for these shows going on sale in March.

With funding support confirmed from APRA/AMCOS, MBIE, QLDC and Recorded Music NZ, the not-for-profit music group has added another $15 000 through fundraising within the community. Alongside four talented interns, the crew has run a flea market, an auction, plus online sales to raise the much-needed funds to stage the summit.

"It's been a great learning experience - I’ve made some great connections and good memories that will last forever! I can't wait for YAMI and to meet all of the tutors; I will definitely be soaking in as much as I can," says Mount Aspiring College intern Oscar Goodwin (aged 16).

Seminars and workshops will be held over the course of two days, with topics ranging from songwriting, music technology, audio mixing and production, the sync industry, artist management, and distribution.

Event Manager Celine Van der Eecken says a main aim is to help prepare participants for future careers within the music industry, whether as “instrumentalists, managers, engineers, roadies, bands, producers, promoters - or roles which don’t even exist yet”.

With over 70% of places already taken, YAMI is looking to host around 150 people over the weekend.

http://www.yami.nz/

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from YAMI Sounz Summit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 