Tutors Announced For Wanaka Summit

YAMI SouNZ Summit returns to Wanaka this May during NZ Music Month, when artists and industry professionals share their experiences and advice on how to make it in the industry, both financially and musically.

YAMI, which stands for Youth and Adults in the Music Industry, is a weekend of workshops, seminars and showcases, open to ages from ten years to near-ancient. The past five summits have all sold out, attracting people to Wanaka from as far away as Tauranga, Auckland and Whangarei - all with an interest in forging a musical career in Aotearoa or abroad.

Confirmed tutors for the May 6/7 summit include artists from The Beths, The Veils, Shapeshifter, Team Dynamite, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Anika Moa and The Nomad, with more to be announced in March. Taite Music Prize winner, Anthonie Tonnon has also confirmed he will be attending, saying, “I’m super excited to be involved, and really looking forward to seeing Yami for the first time.”

Participants work alongside the tutors during the bi-ennial weekend summit, with some getting the opportunity to perform with their idols at the final night’s public showcase. Lucky attendees from previous summits managed to share the stage with such heavy-hitters as Ladi6, Jon Toogood, Moana Maniapoto, Troy Kingi, Tali, Tiki Taane, Trinity Roots and Dave Dobbyn, among others.

Summit director, Lynne Christie says they are ecstatic with the stunning range of tutors already confirmed for the May event. “Some of these amazingly generous tutors are back for their sixth summit. Their commitment and ability to effectively pass on their knowledge to the next tribe of creatives is astounding.”

Some of the confirmed artists perform at the night time showcases open to the public, with tickets for these shows going on sale in March.

With funding support confirmed from APRA/AMCOS, MBIE, QLDC and Recorded Music NZ, the not-for-profit music group has added another $15 000 through fundraising within the community. Alongside four talented interns, the crew has run a flea market, an auction, plus online sales to raise the much-needed funds to stage the summit.

"It's been a great learning experience - I’ve made some great connections and good memories that will last forever! I can't wait for YAMI and to meet all of the tutors; I will definitely be soaking in as much as I can," says Mount Aspiring College intern Oscar Goodwin (aged 16).

Seminars and workshops will be held over the course of two days, with topics ranging from songwriting, music technology, audio mixing and production, the sync industry, artist management, and distribution.

Event Manager Celine Van der Eecken says a main aim is to help prepare participants for future careers within the music industry, whether as “instrumentalists, managers, engineers, roadies, bands, producers, promoters - or roles which don’t even exist yet”.

With over 70% of places already taken, YAMI is looking to host around 150 people over the weekend.

