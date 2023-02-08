Over 70 Elite Athletes Confirmed At The Inaugural Integrity Homes Challenge Wānaka Showcase

Over 70 elite athletes from around the World will be heading to the streets of Wānaka to take part in the inaugural Integrity Homes Challenge Wānaka Showcase on Friday 17th February 2023 from 3.30pm. New Zealand Olympic triathletes Tayler Reid, Ainsley Thorpe and Nicole Van Der Kay will be toeing the start line along with local hero Janus Staufenberg, Spanish number 1 David Castro Fajardo and Australian Jacob Birtwhistle who has just come off winning the 70.3 in Tasmania last weekend.

“I’m super excited that the Friday night Challenge Wanaka event is back on! Growing up, it was an iconic race of the summer that every young triathlete wanted to be a part of one day. I can't wait to rip it around the streets at night with a great crowd!” Said Nicole Van Der Kay, New Zealand’s very own Olympian.

Part of the World Triathlon Oceania Cup, the Design Windows Twilight Challenge is an elite race which will see the best triathletes from New Zealand, Australia and around the World fighting it out for the overall prize and podium. The course starts with a 750m swim in Lake Wānaka directly off the shore, followed by a 18km bike and a 5km run. The whole course takes place in and around Pembroke Park, perfect for spectators so an incredible atmosphere is guaranteed!

Taking place the night before the Integrity Homes Challenge Wānaka Half, the Friday Night Showcase is guaranteed to be an exciting addition to the weekend for the whole family, Wānaka businesses and community alike. Wānaka will be buzzing!

The Integrity Homes Challenge Wānaka Showcase will kick off with the Puzzling World Challenge Wanaka Mini, open to anyone under 5 years old. Our youngest competitors will slip and slide down our special slide by the skate park on Pembroke Park, weave through our obstacle course and zoom along the closed roads on a bike or scooter where they will cross the finish line to the cheers of the crowd, feeling like the superstars they are.

Next up is the New World Three Parks 3-9-3, the perfect introduction event for triathlon beginners or a great way to get back into triathlon if you have taken a break. Participants will start with a 300m swim in beautiful Lake Wānaka directly off the shore, followed by a 9km bike and a 3km run to the finish chute.

“One of the aims of the Challenge Wanaka Sports Trust is to help people get active, which is exactly what this event will do. From inspiring the youngsters and introducing them to triathlon in the Mini Challenge to making what can be an intimidating event more accessible to all with the 3-9-3” said Race Director, Bill Roxburgh. “We are also excited to be helping local businesses by bringing the crowds back into the town for the evening. The location of the event means that the community can relax in the bars and restaurants along the waterfront while watching their friends and family compete – it will be an atmosphere like no other.”

Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka Editors Notes:

The Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka Festival will be held from the 16th - 18th February 2023, at Glendhu Bay Station in Lake Wānaka. The event is organised by the Challenge Wānaka Charitable Trust and incorporates events to suit all abilities and ages. If you would like to volunteer or donate please see details here.

Thursday 16 Feb 2023

Bay to Bay Swim

Puzzling World Intermediate Challenge

Mitre10 Challenge Wanaka Adaptive Triathlon

Mitre10 Secondary Schools Triathlon

Friday 17 Feb 2023

Puzzling World Junior Challenge Wanaka Triathlon

Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka Friday night Showcase - Friday evening spectacular, series of entertaining, elite, fun and inclusive events for all of the Wanaka community

Puzzling World Challenge Wanaka mini - Fun slip and slide, run and scoot race for preschoolers.

New World Three Parks 3-9-3 - this is a Super Sprint / Give It A Go-Tri and offers accessible short triathlon, open to participants of all abilities and fitness levels (300m swim, 2 lap bike 10km, one lap run 2.5Km) 18 years+

Design Windows Twilight Challenge – Elite Race for the best of New Zealand's Elite Triathlete's 750m swim/15km bike and 5km

Saturday 18 Feb 2023

Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka Half

Garth Barfoot Aquabike

earSHOTS Challenge Wanaka Cross Tri or Duathlon

Maude Wines Challenge Wanaka Corporate Half Teams

