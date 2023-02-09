Devilskin Announce 12 Date National Tour This April & May

New Zealand multi-platinum, independent rock artist DEVILSKIN make a welcome return to the live circuit with their LET ME BREATHE TOUR this April and May, playing 12 explosive dates nationwide.

Renowned for their kick-ass, blistering live shows, it’s been nearly two years since the band last toured the country, and they can’t wait to reconnect with their loyal, passionate Kiwi audience.

"We thought it was about time we came up for air", Devilskin bass guitarist Paul Martin enthuses via phone from a sandy Coromandel beach. "It's important to take a moment to breathe, enjoy the moment and celebrate when you can. For this band, writing, recording, and most especially, playing live shows - that's our air."

From Auckland to Invercargill, Devilskin look forward to delivering the high-energy, high-intensity performances they are known for, and always with a few surprises up their sleeves sure to get the crowd pumping for one hell of a party!

TICKETS GO ON SALE TODAY AT 7AM FROM EVENTFINDA.CO.NZ & AAATICKETING.CO.NZ

As one of New Zealand’s most popular and hardest working bands, Devilskin enjoy a hugely solid fan base and over the years have garnered a formidable reputation for delivering excellence with their electrifying and energetic live performances.

It’s been a while since they have been out on the road, and for a band used to touring incessantly, it’s a thrill to be finally gearing up to reunite with their hard rock/metal fans and serve up some brand new material to go with their solid arsenal of banging tour hits.

"Yeah, we are bursting to do this tour. There will be some big nights with some of our favourite people, towns and venues.” Jen, Nic and Nail, Paul assures, can't wait.

"The band is sounding sharp, we haven’t been idle at all. We've been knuckled down working on some exciting new stuff that we're absolutely looking forward to sharing alongside some deep cuts and some party faves!”

Always conscious of the very special and unique bond they have with their fans, Devilskin value this connection, forged with sincerity and integrity over many years.

It’s this solid relationship with their fans that drives the band to be committed to delivering the best live show they can, and the band plan all elements of their tours with fan satisfaction top of the list.

A powerhouse band renowned for their killer live sets, formidable live energy, and compelling presence, a Devilskin audience knows what a phenomenal show they are in for.

These tickets will get snapped up quickly, so make sure you get in and secure your tickets now! Stay tuned for the announcement of the Special Guests supporting Devilskin.

