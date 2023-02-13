Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Hyundai New Zealand Futures Festival Is Back In Play

Monday, 13 February 2023, 9:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Open

New Zealand’s premier golf event is bringing back the Hyundai New Zealand Futures Festival of Golf for 2023.

A fun and festive day out has been planned for kids of all ages and skill levels who are encouraged to get involved and swing some clubs on the final day of the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

The Hyundai New Zealand Futures Festival of Golf will be held in conjunction with Golf New Zealand, Golf Otago and Futures Whakatipu on Sunday March 5 between 9am and 12 noon at Millbrook Resort.

Hyundai New Zealand CEO Andy Sinclair says after a two-year hiatus they’re looking forward to once again hosting a Hyundai Futures Festival at Millbrook.

“The Futures Festival of Golf is one of the highlights of the week for us, it’ll be a fantastic morning of free activities for kids who haven’t played before and will challenge youngsters who already play the game.”

The New Zealand Open will be the first event to showcase Hyundai’s latest electric vehicle, the IONIQ 6. The IONIQ 6 will be charging the free slushy machine that the Hyundai team are bringing along via its innovative vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that can change any electric device straight from the car.

Golf New Zealand’s General Manager of Golf & Community Development, Thiem Nguyen says the event is a great opportunity to support and develop young golfers in the local community.

“It provides a special experience for kids to take part in the New Zealand Open, have fun with friends and build a love for the game.”

“It’s a great day out, even if you’re not a golfer, it’s a perfect chance to give something new a go in a supportive environment and a beautiful location.”

The day starts with free coffee for parents (a Sunday morning essential) then includes competitions, games and a range of activities from longest drive and target practice to chipping and putting games, all with great prizes.

There will be a family zone perfect for those having their first crack at the sport, and coaches will be available to provide support and guidance.

Family groups are encouraged to bring a picnic and stay on after their fun morning to catch all the excitement of the final round of the New Zealand Open and see who will be crowned champion at the end of the day’s play.

Registrations are essential and must be submitted before March 5 via nzopen.com/tournament-info/hyundai-futures-festival-of-golf/. Every participant who registers will go into the draw to win a box of goodies.

