Quality New Zealand Parks And Open Spaces Internationally Recognised

Twenty New Zealand Parks have achieved award-winning status with the Green Flag Award® scheme.

The Green Flag Award® recognises and rewards parks and green spaces providing high-quality and innovative recreational experiences for our communities. The award sets a benchmark standard for recreational outdoor spaces worldwide. Parks are awarded based on a criterion marked by experienced Green Flag Award® judges throughout the country.

The 2022/23 Green Flag Award® winning parks are:

Huharua Park, Western Bay of Plenty District Council/Tauranga City Council

Thompson House Park, Horowhenua District Council

Driscoll Reserve, Horowhenua District Council

Holben Reserve, Horowhenua District Council

Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park, Horowhenua District Council

Te Maire Park, Horowhenua District Council

TECT All Terrain Park, Western Bay of Plenty District Council/Tauranga City Council

Queen Elizabeth Park, Masterton District Council

Henley Lake, Henley Lake Trust

Randwick Park, RPSC Trust and For A Cause Ltd

Ambury Regional Park, Auckland Council

Whenua Tapu, Porirua City Council

Flaxmere Park, Hastings District Council

Cornwall Park, Hastings District Council

Havelock North Village Green, Hastings District Council

Parrs Park, Auckland Council

Sanders Reserve, Auckland Council

Long Bay Regional Park, Auckland Council

Tawharanui Regional Park, Auckland Council

Waikumete Cemetery, Auckland Council

Recreation Aotearoa is expecting to see a few more parks added to the 2022/23 accolades with judges still doing site visits, initially delayed by flooding.

“This really was the people’s choice, they have supported us and shown how much they really appreciate the work that Councils have put into providing the Park facilities by taking time to vote. They will continue to be far stricter judges than Green Flag will ever send but they are also our greatest ambassadors.”

Recreation Aotearoa, the organisation responsible for managing and judging the New Zealand Green Flag Award®, was thrilled to see many parks achieve Green Flag status another year in a row.

Recreation Aotearoa Parks, Play, and Open Spaces Manager, Garrett Blair, said: “Parks and open spaces are vital to our communities, they are havens for relaxation, connection, play, education, and escape. Aotearoa has an incredible network of parks and it’s fantastic to see our list of Green Flag Award® winners grow and be acknowledged internationally.”

“The Green Flag Award® is a significant way for us to recognise the value of these parks, as well as those people who work hard every day to create high-quality outdoor experiences and places for our growing communities.”

The twenty winning sites will be gifted green flags to fly proudly in their respective parks.

You can visit the Green Flag Award® website to find out more about the programme, the winners, and how to get your parks involved:

https://www.greenflagaward.org/

