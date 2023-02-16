Legends Of Sport For Rebel Sport Stars On The Green

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is launching its tournament week with a free fun-filled afternoon for the local Queenstown and Arrowtown communities at the Rebel Sport Stars on the Green activation.

Arrowtown’s Buckingham Street will come alive with golf competitions, music, face painting and food on Sunday February 26 at 3pm and is set to be a great afternoon bringing local residents and the golfing community together to celebrate the lead up to the 102nd New Zealand Open and nearby Millbrook Resort’s 30th anniversary.

Arrowtown Promotion and Business Association Manager Nicky Busst says she’s delighted to have the chance to welcome back the New Zealand Open to the township following two years of disruption.

“It’s a fantastic event that ignites and supports the town and we’re excited to get the community and visitors together to celebrate the start of this year's Open,” she says.

New Zealand Open Ambassadors including former New Zealand Cricket captain Stephen Fleming, former Black Sticks Olympian Ella Gunson, former All Black Israel Dagg, double All Black Jeff Wilson and British cricket legend Sir Ian Botham will also be joining in the fun.

It’s an exciting opportunity for sports-mad youngsters and their families to meet some New Zealand sporting legends, add to their signature collection and the odd selfie.

And be sure to keep an eye out for a few of the tournaments professional players who may also pop up throughout the afternoon.

A hitting net will be set up on Buckingham Green giving locals, beginners, and avid golfers the chance to compete alongside and against some of their favourite sportspeople. Children are encouraged to place their name in the hat for their chance to ‘take a swing’ against tournament ambassadors.

Locals are encouraged to get a team together to compete for ‘Arrowtown’s Longest Drive Team’, with scores displayed on the big screen just like the real thing. Fantastic prizes and giveaways can be won on the day courtesy of The New Zealand Open, Rebel Sport, Adidas and more.

Queenstown Rotary will hold a barbeque and music will keep the crowd entertained from 3pm. There’s also free face painting for children.

The 102nd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport will take place between March 2 – 5, 2023 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.

