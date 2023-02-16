Pēpuere Is Haka Month On Whakaata Māori And Māori+

From tamariki to rangatahi, from schools to marae and Te Matatini, February brings a hākari of haka, to the home of haka.

Catch the haka stars of the future in four new seasons of haka favourites premiering on MĀORI+, and catch Te Matatini highlights every night on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

On Wednesday 8 February, join social media star, Te Aorere Pēwhairangi, in another fun-filled season of HAKAPEDIA where guests and celebrities go up against the experts in a test of their haka knowledge.

On Wednesday 15 February, season three of HAKA AT HOME takes to the road again to showcase some of the best kapa haka in Aotearoa. This season features Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Hātea, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Tū Te Manawa Maurea and Te Taha Tū.

Watch TE MATATINI HIGHLIGHTS nightly at 7.00 PM and repeated at 8.30 AM the next morning, from 22 February on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

From 22 to 24 February TE AO TAPATAHI, the midday news bulletin on Whakaata Māori, will feature a panel of haka enthusiasts including Hania Douglas and Tu Chapman discussing the days performances at Te Matatini.

Join Tumamao Harawira at 6.30 PM on TE AO MĀRAMA from 22-24 February, where the days performances from Te Matatini will be discussed by Anaha Hiini and Kawata Teepa.

Wednesday 22 February at 11.00 AM – 1.00 PM join hosts Mataia Keepa and Marcia Hopa for TE MATATINI PŌWHIRI. Watch live on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+

COMING UP ON MĀORI+ AND WHAKAATA MĀORI:

FRIDAY 17 FEBRUARY: TAMARIKI HAKA SEASON THREE – New presenter Paniwaka Curtis guides tamariki across Te Ika-a-Maui to witness some of the best primary and Intermediate school kapa haka. Funded by Te Māngai Pāho.

WEDNESDAY 8 FEBRUARY – HAKAPEDIA SEASON TWO – Guests and celebrities pit their haka knowledge against the experts. Hosted by Te Aorere Pēwhairangi.

WEDNESDAY 15 February – HAKA AT HOME SEASON THREE – Showcasing some of the best kapa haka performing on their home grounds from around Aotearoa, sharing their history and stories through their songs. Featuring Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Hātea, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Tū Te Manawa Maurea and Te Taha Tū.

© Scoop Media

