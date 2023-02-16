Iconic Wellington Board Game Cafe Collaborates With Wellington Arts Scene To Host Niche NZ Fringe Show 'Battle Riffs'

This March, Wellington Cafe culture merges with the Wellington arts scene as Counter Culture Board Game Cafe & Bar opens its doors to host NZ Fringe show Battle Riffs by Wellington locals Bethany Miller and Logan Hunt.

Battle Riffs is a part-improvised part-devised musical board game battle between two friends turned frenemies. With its chaotic neutral energy and musical prowess, Battle Riffs looks to be the show on the fringe to watch.

“We’re super excited to be merging some of our favourite activities and aspects of Wellington culture together for the public to enjoy this NZ Fringe Festival. Music, craft beer, comedy, and board games, what more could you want for a fun evening out in our coolest little capital” Bethany Miller says.

Experience desperate rhymes and desperate leisure unfold live, featuring the creative musical energy of Bethany Miller and Logan Hunt. Bethany Miller is also known for Waste Not Want Not: Bethany’s Guide to the Thrift Life, her musical improv troupe The Paua Ballads, Supertonic choir, among many other theatre shows. “I love developing new and/or experimental work for NZ Fringe and I’m thrilled to be inviting Logan into the Fringe world for 2023” she says.

Logan Hunt, newer to the Fringe acting stage, but well versed in the NZ music scene, is known for a number of choirs including NZ Youth Choir, Voices NZ, and has appeared in various operas and musicals. He is also a composer and instrumentalist. After collaborating last year in Barbarian’s RUCKUS programme, this creative duo is excited to be showcasing their art in this musical game night turned gauntlet.

Battle Riffs runs for four nights only on the 5th, 7th, 8th & 9th of March, at Counter Culture Boardgame Cafe and Bar, 211 Victoria St, Te Aro, Wellington. Start times differ between 6pm, 6.30pm, and 7pm, so it is worth double checking before you go. Wheelchair accessibility is available.

Tickets are available now and range from $7-10, to book or for more information visit: https://fringe.co.nz/show/battle-riffs. For updates follow us on Instagram @battleriffs or our Facebook page “Battle Riffs by Bethany & Logan.”

