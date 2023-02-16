Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Far North Rally 2023 Postponed

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 8:18 pm
Press Release: Far North Rally

"The Organising Committee regret to advise that the Far North Rally scheduled for 27 May 2023 will not be going ahead this year." said spokesperson Marty Roestenburg.

“Given the recent weather bombs, road damage and flooding, we felt that from a community and resident perspective this was the best course of action for the foreseeable future.”

"This decision has been brought about by factors beyond our control, which means that we are unable to run the Event that had been planned. Whilst disappointing, we are already looking forward to running a high quality event in October 2024 if possible"

