The Winmax NIRS Retains Five Rounds

Given the recent announcement postponing this year’s Far North Rally, the Winmax North Island Rally Series organisers have revised the original schedule of Events.

"While we completely understand that the Far North Rally is no longer happening, we are very pleased to advise that the 22 July, Hawkes Bay Rally will replace the missing round." said spokesperson Rob Scott. " Dependent of course on the devastation of the area and roads since Cyclone Gabriele’s impact, this will give the NIRS competitors 5 Events to contest. We are grateful to the HB Rally organisers for welcoming us to their rally, which will also count as Round 4 of the Brian Green Properties NZRC. This also gives the North Island Rally Series the benefit of a better geographical spread and a wider variety of events”.

The revised schedule is now,

1. 19 March, Bothwell Loop, Glen Murray - Rallysprint

2. 25 June, Taranaki Tarmac Rally – Clubmans Rally

3. 22 July, Hawkes Bay Rally - NZRC and Clubmans Rally

4. 16 Sept, Maramarua Rally - National and Clubmans Rally

5. 29 October, Waitomo Rally – Clubmans Rally

" Our thoughts and best wishes go out to all those badly affected by the recent weather Events, and we hope and wish for a speedy recovery" Rob said.

