Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Award-winning Play Takes NZ Fringe On Pacific Waka Voyage

Friday, 17 February 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: Flying Geese Productions

Award-winning theatre show My Grandfather is a Canoe is about to take NZ Fringe audiences on a voyage around the Pacific.

On stage at the Hannah Playhouse on February 24-26, the show won five awards at the Dunedin and Auckland Fringe Festivals, also capturing the attention of sell-out audiences at Christchurch and Te Papa last year.

My Grandfather is a Canoe scooped up four awards at the Auckland Fringe Festival in 2022 and is now about to play at Hannah Playhouse at the NZ Fringe Festival.                         Photo Credit: Donald Lawrie

Playwright, performer and waka voyager Faumuina Felolini Maria Tafuna’i says the play takes the audience across the Pacific Islands through music, poetry, and song. The Christchurch-based creative says the most rewarding aspect is seeing the audience connect with the play.

“In Auckland, at the end of the show a group of Tokelauans danced and sang in response. Others stood to mihi and present lauga (Samoan oratory). We even had then Minister of Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni mihi to us. Best of all is to see young children enjoying this imaginary waka journey.”

So far, the play has won: Auckland Fringe Touring Award, Spirit of the Fringe, Outstanding Overall Direction, Creative New Zealand’s Outstanding Pacific Performance, and the Auckland Live and Free Your Mind Award.

Based on Tafuna’i’s debut book of poetry of the same name, the voyaging canoe traverses Papua New Guinea, the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Tuvalu and Tonga until it lands in Aotearoa. It explores love, loss, climate justice and the power of indigenous knowledge.

It includes the poems of Papua New Guinean Michael Dom and Faumuina’s son, Oliver, with an original music composition by director Marisiale Tunoka.

“We’ve always had strong family vibes with new musical director Siaosi Kei joined by younger brother Samson for the first time. My sister Selau Ifopo and her son Lopeti Sumner are in the cast, and backstage brother Mau’u Sio is bossing us around. We also have our lighting engineer Errol Head all the way from Dunedin.

“For the Wellington show, we are also picking up some local talent to share the stage with us.”

In January, Tafuna’i was supported by NZ Fringe and Creative New Zealand Fatu Fund to further develop the play with dramaturg Tanya Muagututi’a, as well as Y-Not theatre founders Talia-Rae Mavaega and Jake Tupu.

My Grandfather is a Canoe was originally a collaboration with Dunedin-based creatives Inati Aotearoa, who helped devise the play at the start of 2022. On display during the show are the illustrations of Samoan artist Silivelio Fasi.

The production is produced by Flying Geese Pro Ltd, which is owned by Tafuna’i. Special acknowledgement goes to Te Toki Voyaging Trust.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Flying Geese Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 