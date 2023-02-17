Debut In Store For NZU19 Star Emma Mcleod?
New Zealand ICC Under 19 World Cup batter Emma McLeod is in line for her Central Hinds debut this weekend as the team heads to Christchurch for rounds seven and eight of the national one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.
Wairarapa’s McLeod was CD’s sole representative in the New Zealand World Cup squad in South Africa, and comes into a squad that also sees the return of experienced trio Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig and Kerry Tomlinson who were all unavailable for the team’s bonus point sixth-round demolition of Northern Districts in Hamilton.
Twin wins against the higher ranked Canterbury Magicians will see Natalie Dodd's Hinds surge up the table if they can serve up a repeat dose of that form against the Magicians, who will be fired up for Amy Satterthwaite’s last one-day appearances at her home ground, Hagley Oval, which has been renamed Satterthwaite Oval in recognition of the occasion.
Nelson and Hinds pace bowler Claudia Green is available for Sunday’s eighth round only. The Hinds will then head back for their last two home rounds in Palmerston North against Wellington Blaze, looking to make this year’s Grand Final in Queenstown for which the top two teams at the end of 10 rounds qualify.
Young Manawatu pace bowler Jess Ogden comes back into the squad, having made her Hinds debut in this format at Mount Maunganui earlier this season.
The matches will be livestreamed (free) and live-scored at www.cdcricket.co.nz from 10.30am tomorrow, with the toss scheduled for 10am.
Rounds Seven and Eight, 2022/23
Canterbury Magicians v CENTRAL HINDS
Satterthwaite Oval, Christchurch
10.30am • Saturday 17 Febuary 2023
10.30am • Sunday 18 Febuary 2023
CENTRAL HINDS SQUAD
Natalie Dodd – captain and wicketkeeper, Taranaki
Jess Watkin – vice-captain, Manawatu
Georgia Atkinson – Manawatu
Ocean Bartlett – Wairarapa
Flora Devonshire – Hawke's Bay
Claudia Green – Nelson (Sunday match only)
Mikaela Greig – Manawatu
Melissa Hansen – Wairarapa
Ashtuti Kumar – Manawatu
Emma McLeod – uncapped, Wairarapa
Rosemary Mair – Hawke's Bay
Jessica Ogden – Manawatu
Kerry Tomlinson – Hawke’s Bay
Head Coach: Jamie Watkins
Contracted players unavailable for selection
Hannah Rowe (WHITE FERNS in South Africa)