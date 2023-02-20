BAYNK Announces Fundraiser For His Hometown Of Hawke’s Bay Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle

Grammy nominated New Zealand musician BAYNK has announced a fundraising initiative to help support Cyclone Gabrielle victims in his hometown of Hawke’s Bay.

Original paintings by Madeleine Gross, featured in BAYNK’s 'When I’m Alone' music video, are now available for purchase HERE.

For the next 10 days, all proceeds from these sales will go to the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Fund to fund their support of victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

In total, over 1000 individual paintings that were in the music video are available for sale for $15 each.

Watch the video for ‘When I’m Alone’ HERE

As each painting is individual within this scene, the painting will vary slightly from the example image, but all depicting the same scene represented by the first photo.

Sharing the fundraiser on instagram, BAYNK aka Jock Nowell-Usticke said, “It pains me to see so much of my beautiful home underwater right now. Feeling especially helpless being out of the country and unable to help. All proceeds from the sales of these paintings for the next 10 days will go to the New Zealand Red Cross to fund their support of victims of Cyclone Gabrielle,”

Paintings for sale are live now and available for purchase HERE

