Dead Favours Announce Their Biggest Tour To Date To Celebrate The Long Overdue Release Of Riffing & Yelling Part 2

Dead Favours are proud to announce that on 31st March ‘Riffing & Yelling Part 2’ featuring hit single SOS will finally be released. This is the second half of the album that earnt them the Best Rock Artist nod at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards. Delayed by the second prolonged lockdown in 2021, the band months behind schedule decided to take their time with the final writing and production of Part 2 and they are pleased with the results.

Bass guitarist Alex says "It feels great to finally finish the project we started 2 years ago. In spite of all the adversity from lockdowns, floods and various other biblical disasters, we've managed to complete something really special, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it in March 2023”

Recorded across two locations, the legendary Revolver Studios in Waiuku and Six60’s own studio in Auckland, Dead Favours once again teamed up with Chris Mac (Six60) as producer and Neil Baldock as engineer.

The band featuring Steriogram’s Jared Wrennall (frontman), Skinny Hobos Alex Elvis (bass), Charlie Smith (drummer) and Kyle Wetton (guitarist) will soon be on the road taking the fully completed album to adoring fans across Aotearoa this April and May – also Aotearoa New Zealand Music Month!

CHRISTCHURCH 21 APRIL LOONS

DUNEDIN 22 APRIL DIVE

WELLINGTON 27 APRIL MEOW

NAPIER 28 APRIL PAISLEY STAGE

MT MAUNGANUI 6 MAY TOTARA ST

HAMILTON 12 MAY LAST PLACE

AUCKLAND 13 MAY GALATOS

Frontman Jared Wrennall states, "I’m really excited to share these new songs with everyone. We’ve worked so hard and it feels like an evolution for us as song writers. I can’t wait to play these songs around the country - we have a very special live show lined up!”

Drummer Charlie adds “We’ve been working on these songs for well over a year and they are on fire! This is our biggest headline tour to date and we promise we are bringing the house down!”

DEAD FAVOURS Riffing and Yelling Part 2 album tour kicks off in Christchurch, tickets to all shows available at https://linktr.ee/deadfavourstickets

