Hark! Funding For Creative Art Projects Available Again

Friday, 24 February 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Calling Kāpiti creatives!

Kāpiti Coast District Council is pleased to announce the Creative Communities Scheme will open for applications on Tuesday, 28 March.

In this round of the twice-yearly fund from Creative New Zealand Council has $25,000 available for art projects to support the Kāpiti Coast’s fabulous cultural scene.

Council Place & Space Marketing & Events Manager Sonja Williams says the Creative Communities Scheme is open to individuals and organisations with art projects for local communities to enjoy and that celebrate cultural diversity.

“The Creative Communities Scheme has been a staple for many years now and has helped support a great range of initiatives, which all contribute to the richness of life on the coast,” Ms Williams says.

“It has supported a whole host of endeavours, including great events like the recent Pickle Pot Be-in, the creation of new public art by local talent Theo Arraj, the fantastic and enduring Mulled Wine Concerts and many other workshops, classes, exhibitions, performances and more.

“We really look forward to receiving new applications and seeing what the Kāpiti Coast’s fantastic creative community does next.”

Ms Williams says Council is looking for projects that create opportunities for community involvement, support diverse arts and cultural traditions, or have a focus on tamariki (young people).

Applications open on 28 February and close at 6pm on 28 March.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/CreativeCommunities for more information and to apply.

