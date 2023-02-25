Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund And The Hawke’s Bay Jazz Club To Benefit From Rodger Fox Big Band Concerts

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Rodger Fox Big Band

The Rodger Fox Big Band (RFBB) is arranging for proceeds from three upcoming concerts to go to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund and the Hawke's Bay Jazz Club

Rodger Fox says, “We know what it is like to lose your livelihood. To suddenly have to cancel concerts and performances due to COVID. Therefore, we wanted to step up and help raise money for these good causes. A donation from these three concerts will support the Hawke’s Bay regional Disaster Relief Trust’s Flood Relief Fund and the Hawke’s Bay Jazz Club.".

These concerts kick off the 50th Anniversary of the RFBB with the Big Drum Off tour featuring

three renowned drummers from the USA, Dennis Chambers, Gregg Bissonette and Peter Erskine,
on stage and performing alongside the Big Band.

The Big Drum Off concerts in the three main centres are on the following dates, and ticket sales are available as follows:

"We hope you come out and join the fun and help us raise funds while we present three concerts to remember alongside a spectacular guest drum-off,” Rodger Fox said.

