The More FM Breakfast Club - Now With More Ego!

MediaWorks’ morning radio show The Breakfast Club on More FM has welcomed their new co-host with a tongue-and-cheek campaign this week.

Earlier this month, renowned Kiwi comedian and TV personality Paul Ego joined The Breakfast Club alongside Lana Searle and Adam Percival, returning to the brand where he started his illustrious radio career over 23 years ago.

As well as being put through his paces on air, Paul was also tasked with bringing “more ego” to the script for the TVC.

“When they asked me to write the TV ad, I thought, “That’s not part of my contract. What’s next, cleaning the toilets?” I’ve since checked my contract and apparently, yes, that is next. I really must read things before I sign them.”

More FM Content Director Amy Collett is excited to celebrate Paul’s appointment with this new TVC, digital and outdoor campaign.

“As well as playing today’s best music mix, our listeners tune in knowing they’re going to start their day with a laugh. Not only is Paul an experienced broadcaster - he’s one of Aotearoa’s most well loved comedians, who - thankfully for all of us - is not afraid to laugh at himself.”

