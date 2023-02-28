Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The More FM Breakfast Club - Now With More Ego!

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 7:11 am
Press Release: Mediaworks NZ Ltd

MediaWorks’ morning radio show The Breakfast Club on More FM has welcomed their new co-host with a tongue-and-cheek campaign this week.

Earlier this month, renowned Kiwi comedian and TV personality Paul Ego joined The Breakfast Club alongside Lana Searle and Adam Percival, returning to the brand where he started his illustrious radio career over 23 years ago.

As well as being put through his paces on air, Paul was also tasked with bringing “more ego” to the script for the TVC.

“When they asked me to write the TV ad, I thought, “That’s not part of my contract. What’s next, cleaning the toilets?” I’ve since checked my contract and apparently, yes, that is next. I really must read things before I sign them.”

More FM Content Director Amy Collett is excited to celebrate Paul’s appointment with this new TVC, digital and outdoor campaign.

“As well as playing today’s best music mix, our listeners tune in knowing they’re going to start their day with a laugh. Not only is Paul an experienced broadcaster - he’s one of Aotearoa’s most well loved comedians, who - thankfully for all of us - is not afraid to laugh at himself.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Mediaworks NZ Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 