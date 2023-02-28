Ōtautahi Not-for-profit Photography Studio Photosynthesis Welcomes Inaugural Resident Artist

Photosynthesis has welcomed its first artist in residence with photographer Jamie Price (he/him) showcasing his work at the St Asaph Street studio.

Price was born and raised in Ōtautahi and is in his third year of a Bachelor of Design at Ara institute of Canterbury.

After working locally as a chef, he decided to take the leap into photography as a career in 2021.

Now in his third and final year of study, Price is developing his practice with a strong focus on analogue photography.

Photosynthesis Director Federico Corradi (he/him) said Price was the perfect artist to launch the studio’s residency programme with.

“Photosynthesis is all about empowering and supporting artists as well as fostering community. By physically hosting Jamie in the studio for a period of time, and showcasing his prints in an exhibition, we’ve been doing just that: providing him with studio space and tools to work on his creative projects with and inviting his creative whanau to mix, mingle and connect with our own growing community.”

Photosynthesis opened in late 2022 and is fully equipped with professional grade photography, video and sound recording gear sourced through the community and donations.

Proceeds from use of the studio for competitively-priced commercial shoots, along with community grant funding, are used to heavily subsidise non-profit and passion projects, and events, reducing the financial and physical barriers to visual storytelling.

As well as being a student at Ara, Price works commercially as a product photographer alongside a part-time role as a lab technician in a film lab and print store.

His exhibition at Photosynthesis features a mix of images from his personal collection, including many shot while still working as a chef.

“This side of my photography has always been very personal, with the intention being to create work for the sake of creating work, enjoying the process and letting go of external expectations,” Price said.

“I chose the images with the intention of providing a window into how I view my surroundings both physically and spiritually.”

Daniel Price's exhibition runs until March 17th at Photosynthesis, 10/400 Saint Asaph Street, Christchurch.

